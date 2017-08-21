The Boog Powells will meet before Tuesday night's Orioles-Athletics game

Before Tuesday night’s Orioles-Oakland Athletics game at Camden Yards, the first meeting of the Boogs will take place.

That’s when former Orioles slugger Boog Powell — who has been selling barbecue from his Eutaw Street concession stand since Oriole Park’s first year of existence in 1992, regularly welcoming passersby with a smile and a firm handshake — will welcome a unique visitor.

Athletics rookie Boog Powell, who played at Camden Yards on Monday night for the first time in his career, starting in center field within the range of the wafting smoke from Boog’s BBQ, will get to meet his namesake before Tuesday’s game.

Oakland’s Powell was named Herschel Mack Powell IV, but was nicknamed “Boog” as a child because because his father knew of the former Orioles first baseman. They are not related.

Powell had never played against the Orioles before Monday, even though Oakland traded him to American League East-rival Tampa Bay before the 2015 season and he was in big league camp with the Rays that season. He was traded to Seattle and reacquired by Oakland this month for first baseman Yonder Alonso.

Baltimore’s Boog said he’s looking forward to meeting Oakland’s Boog.

“You know, I’m honored by that,” Powell said before Monday’s game from his perch at the stand. “I’m really honored that he’s carried it this far, because usually when parents [nickname] their kids after a ballplayer, it lasts maybe through their Little League careers. And he’s chosen to keep it through thick and thin and all the trials and tribulations and I’m sure [lots of] questions.

“I’m pulling for him and I hope he does well, except against us,” added Powell, a four-time All-Star who played on Orioles World Series title teams in 1966 and 1970 and was the ’70 American League Most Valuable Player.

The younger Boog has just 31 major league games under his belt. At 5 feet 10, 185 pounds, he is diminutive compared with his namesake, who played at 6-4 and 230. On Monday night, he hit his first major league home run.

“It’ll be interesting meeting the other one,” the younger Powell told MLB.com, “because he’s so big and I’m so small.

“I’m just excited to meet him,” Powell added to MLB.com. “All the fans come up to me and say: ‘Have you met him?’ You gotta try his BBQ. It’s so amazing.’ Everybody says it’s amazing.’”

There are also plans to remotely connect with a third Boog Powell, a youngster named Jeffrey “Boog” Powell who plays for a Tennessee Little League team, during the meeting.

