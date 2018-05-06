Orioles lose to A's, 2-1, are swept on road trip, have lost 12 straight away from home

After each mounting loss in the record beside their name, Orioles players and coaches alike say it's simply a matter of them putting it together. Those elusive three phases coalescing will turn things around, they say.

But what happens instead is they continue to completely, and fully, fall apart.

Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics was their sixth straight and 12th overall on the road. It's their second straight six-game road trip without a win, this one taking them through Anaheim and Oakland and dropping them to 8-26, the worst record in the major leagues.

This loss wasn't distinct from any of the rest. Pedro Álvarez homered off Andrew Triggs, the young-right-hander whom the Orioles released to sign the slugger for the first time back in spring training in 2016, to put the visitors ahead 1-0.



That's what he's there for, but because of injuries all over their roster, he was asked to play third base in the home half of the innings. That backfired in the fourth inning when he dropped a throw trying to cut down the lead runner on a chopper back to pitcher Alex Cobb, then threw the ball back toward second base into right field.



It was a two-run inning, with the first of two Orioles errors ultimately proving to be the difference in the game. That's because an offense that produced all of five runs in the series and was shut out in 12 innings Saturday night didn't have a hit from the fourth inning, when Jace Peterson singled, until pinch-hitter Trey Mancini hit a 5-foot single to open the ninth inning. Mancini was on third base, 90 feet from tying the game, when Chris Davis flied out to right to end the game.



It wasted a quality start from Cobb, who allowed one earned run on five hits in six innings.



