Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday at Athletics, plus lineups, broadcast info and more

Orioles (8-23) vs. Athletics (15-16)

Where: Oakland Coliseum

First pitch: 10:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Andrew Cashner (1-4, 4.76 ERA) vs. Athletics RHP Daniel Mengden (2-3, 4.68 ERA)

What to watch

1. Sinking feeling. There was a time when the Orioles were two games under .500, last at 4-6 when they were less than five games out of first place. Since then, they’re 4-17 and have dropped to 14 games out of first. The Orioles have started their West Coast swing with three straight losses, and now try to break out of it against the A’s — one of the league’s surprises, even if under .500 at this point.

2. Cashner’s turn. Andrew Cashner will be looking to get back on the right track after three straight losses, the past two of which have been among his worst outings of the year. The right-hander has allowed 10 earned runs in 10 innings over his past two starts, including six earned (seven overall) in four innings his last time out.

3. Multi-Manny. Even as the Orioles offense struggles, Manny Machado keeps humming along with a .358 average and 1.093 OPS through 31 games. He’s batting .423 with a 1.329 OPS over his past 14 games with eight multihit efforts during that stretch.

Browse Orioles photos from May 2018.

Orioles lineup

LF Trey Mancini

CF Adam Jones

SS Manny Machado

1B Chris Davis

DH Mark Trumbo

DH Pedro Álvarez

3B Danny Valencia

C Caleb Joseph

Athletics lineup

LF Matt Joyce

SS Marcus Semien

2B Jed Lowrie

DH Khris Davis

1B Matt Olson

3B Matt Chapman

CF Mark Canha

RF Stephen Piscotty

C Jonathan Lucroy

jland@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JoshLandSun