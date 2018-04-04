Orioles on deck: What to watch Wednesday at Astros, plus lineups, broadcast info and more

Orioles (1-4) vs. Astros (5-1)
Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston
First pitch: 2:10 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 4.50 ERA)
What to watch
1. Encore for Bundy? Dylan Bundy had far and away the best start by an Orioles pitcher through five games this season, tossing seven scoreless innings on Opening Day. No one has had a quality start since — and, consequently, the Orioles haven’t won since.
2. First lefty. The Orioles face their first left-handed starting pitcher of the season Wednesday afternoon after opening the year against five righties. The offense failed to score against a starting pitcher until fulfilling the reverse-lock prophecy with four runs (three earned) against Astros ace Justin Verlander on Tuesday. Now they’ll look to build on that against left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who allowed three runs in six innings in his first start this season, taking the Astros’ only loss. The two-time All-Star is 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA in six career starts against the Orioles. The Orioles have three players who see Keuchel’s stuff pretty well — Danny Valencia (.364, two homers in 22 at-bats), Colby Rasmus (.500, two homers in six at-bats) and Tim Beckham (.571 in seven at-bats). Rasmus is not starting, however.
3. Break the streak. The Orioles have now lost four straight games since opening the season with a dramatic 11-inning win over the Minnesota Twins. They showed signs of coming out of it Tuesday with six runs scored and an acceptable start from Mike Wright Jr., but found a way to lose because of defense and relief pitching. The Orioles will be looking to avoid being swept heading in to a four-game series at the New York Yankees.
Orioles lineup
3B Tim Beckham
SS Manny Machado
2B Jonathan Schoop
DH Adam Jones
LF Trey Mancini
1B Danny Valencia
RF Anthony Santander
C Caleb Joseph
CF Craig Gentry
Astros lineup
3B Alex Bregman
2B José Altuve
RF Josh Reddick
SS Marwin González
C Max Stassi
CF Jake Marisnick
1B J.D. Davis
LF Derek Fisher
jland@baltsun.com
twitter.com/JoshLandSun