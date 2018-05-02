Orioles lose, 3-2, to Angels in bottom of ninth after scoring twice to tie score in top half

The Orioles opened their six-game West Coast trip with an inspired ninth-inning rally that set the scene for a walk-off loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

After scoring two runs to tie the game in the top of the ninth, the Orioles lost, 3-2, when right-handed reliever Brad Brach allowed a bases-loaded, one-out RBI single to Justin Upton in the bottom of the inning.

Brach allowed all four batters he faced to reach base. Relieving Richard Bleier with one out and nobody on, he gave up singles to Martin Maldonado and Ian Kinsler, then walked Mike Trout on a 3-2 pitch before Upton’s line drive down the left-field line.

Well past midnight on the East Coast, the Orioles bats woke up in Southern California in the top of the ninth.

Just two outs away from what was nearly an all-too-familiar script of offensive ineptitude, an Orioles team that recorded just one hit over the first eight innings in its series opener in Anaheim, orchestrated a ninth-inning rally to force extra innings.

After being unable to record a hit following Manny Machado’s first-inning double, the Orioles scored two runs in the ninth.

The inning started with Trey Mancini’s leadoff single, followed by Machado’s RBI double to right-center field that cut the lead in half. Center fielder Adam Jones then singled up the middle to score Machado and tie the game.

Right-hander Alex Cobb seemed to have finally found his regular-season form Tuesday night at Angel Stadium. After struggling through his first four starts with his new team, Cobb found a rhythm of getting opposing hitters to pound the ball into the ground and let his infielders make plays behind him.

Cobb held the Angels scoreless through five innings but had a small margin for error because the Orioles offense was went into the middle innings with just one hit.

And in the sixth inning, Cobb was stung by a costly throwing error that produced a Little League home run followed by an over-the-fence variety to the next hitter he faced, spoiling an otherwise remarkable outing.

Andrelton Simmons rapped a two-out double to left field in the sixth, and the relay man on the play, shortstop Machado, threw to second with Simmons off the bag. But his rifle throw caught everyone off guard, sailing past first baseman Chris Davis, who was covering, and into the Orioles dugout, enabling Simmons to score.

Four pitches later, Luis Valbuena tagged a splitter that Cobb left up in the zone and sent his over the high scoreboard in right field.

Before that sequence, Cobb had held the Angels offense in check, inducing 13 of 17 ground-ball outs. In fact, Cobb recorded 11 of 12 ground-ball outs through the first four innings and the Angels didn’t put a fly ball in play against him until Kole Calhoun’s flyout to left to open the fifth.

Cobb, who hadn’t gone deeper than 4 2/3 innings in any of his previous three starts, recorded his first quality start of the season, allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings.

