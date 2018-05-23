With big decisions looming for Orioles, John and Louis Angelos assume bigger roles in organization

During a five-year renaissance in which the Orioles won more regular-season games than any other American League team, criticism of the team’s ownership and speculation about the future of the franchise cooled considerably.

Few doubted that managing partner Peter Angelos still had the last word on major organizational decisions during that happy segment of the Buck Showalter-Dan Duquette era, but the front office was making enough of the right calls to temper the negative narrative that developed during the 14 straight losing seasons leading up to it.

That was then, of course. Now, the Orioles are in the middle of an awful start, the 88-year-old owner is battling health problems and it’s fair to wonder who’s running the show.

Peter Angelos is still in charge of the Orioles organization but his sons, John and Louis, are assuming more responsibilities.

The long answer is a bit complicated, but the short one is that while Peter Angelos remains the boss, his two sons have taken on increasing ownership responsibilities over the past decade and now are involved in just about every aspect of the organization.

That much has been confirmed by Brady Anderson, the team’s vice president of baseball operations, who has emerged as a trusted adviser and friend to both John and Louis Angelos. Peter Angelos and his sons did not comment.

Club officials have long been tight-lipped about the ownership chain of command, and the lack of a clear hierarchy below Peter Angelos has contributed to some confusion within the organization.

It doesn’t help that the Orioles collapsed late last season and finished with their first losing record since Duquette arrived in 2012. Things worsened dramatically this season, with the Orioles’ start their ugliest since they opened the disastrous 1988 season with 21 straight losses.

While there is no overt evidence of a power struggle in the Warehouse, where the O’s offices are, uncertainty is everywhere. The owner’s advanced age raises questions about a succession plan, with John the widely presumed heir. Showalter and Duquette are in the final year of their contracts. Superstar Manny Machado, de facto team captain Adam Jones, record-setting closer Zach Britton and All-Star setup man Brad Brach are all eligible for free agency after this season.

There are a lot of decisions to be made between now and the end of the next offseason — when or whether to deal Machado among them — and it’s unclear to a lot of people outside the management inner circle, and even inside it, according to sources, who exactly will be making them.

John and Louis have long had roles in the organization, with Anderson saying he first noticed them assuming increased ownership-related responsibilities around the time Andy MacPhail became president of baseball operations in 2007.

But in recent months, John has taken more control of the business aspects of the team with Louis overseeing the baseball operations, according to sources. Louis played a key role alongside Anderson in negotiating the deals for free-agent pitchers Alex Cobb, Andrew Cashner and Chris Tillman this past spring training.

The sons of Orioles owner Peter Angelos: Orioles executive vice president John Angelos, left, and ownership representative Louis Angelos.

John, 50, a lawyer who graduated from Duke University and the University of Baltimore School of Law, is the team’s executive vice president and has been the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network’s president and chief operating officer since the infancy of the team’s television network.

Louis, 48, a Johns Hopkins University and St. Thomas University School of Law graduate, is a member of his father’s law firm and an Orioles ownership representative.

It has been speculated — and was even articulated by Peter Angelos during the early years of his ownership — that John would someday take the reins of the ballclub and Louis would oversee the huge law firm, but Anderson said recently that the brothers’ roles are evolving differently.

Anderson said Louis has been more involved on the legal side and John has been more involved on the television side.

"But it’s inaccurate to say they haven’t been collaborating on all three entities [MASN, the team and the law firm] all the time for 25 years, because they have,” Anderson said.

Anderson views the relationship between John and Louis as a partnership, with both having fairly equal input in the baseball team’s operation.

“Lou was intimately involved in the interview process for the GM, the hiring of Dan,” Anderson said. “As far as I know, he was one of only three people who were in that process. And if I didn’t know Lou, I would think, ‘That guy, he’s been involved in baseball the whole time I’ve been here.' He’s been doing both, and John’s title is president of MASN. There is all sorts of crossover, as there should be because of their capabilities.”

Several sources have confirmed that Peter Angelos has been limited by back, leg and other health problems the past several months, which has allowed — even required — both sons to play more visible ownership roles. And that is not just about appearances.

John has focused on outreach to the team’s fan base. While he has been the team’s executive vice president since 1999, more of his ideas have been implemented in recent years. He also has become more visible as a voice representing the Orioles in the team’s news releases.

The club’s “Kids Cheer Free” program, which allows every adult who purchases an upper-deck seat to get two free tickets for children ages 9 and under, was John’s brainchild. The team also recently announced a season-long schedule of theme nights, which includes several new events such as LGBT Pride Night, Yoga at the Yard and Bark at the Park Night.