Orioles lose, 4-1, as Andrew Cashner pays penalty for third trip through lineup again

This one isn't as complicated as predicting the weather. It's a rather simple truth about Orioles right-hander Andrew Cashner that has played out plenty this season and came into focus again in Wednesday's soggy 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cashner was cruising through the Phillies lineup for five innings, completing two scoreless turns through the lineup, before it flipped over a third time to open the sixth inning and the Orioles' one-run lead turned into a two-run deficit.

Cashner (1-5) has been a fine major league pitcher this year, just as the Orioles signed him to be. He was as good as he's been in an Orioles uniform through the first five innings Wednesday, striking out six and allowing just four men to reach while throwing 73 pitches to get there.

The sixth inning brought a third look for the Phillies, who were no longer off the scent. Second baseman César Hernández homered over the right-field scoreboard on Cashner's first pitch of the sixth, and after a quick lineout by Rhys Hoskins and a full-count groundout by Odúbel Herrera, the trouble began in earnest.

Carlos Santana worked the count full and drew a two-out walk, went first-to third when Nick Williams singled and scored when Maikel Franco's base hit chased Cashner. Williams came around to score when Pedro Florimón singled off Richard Bleier, closing the book on Cashner at three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA from 4.84 to 4.83.

The Orioles signed him for his consistency, and they're getting it. He's either started slowly and grinded into the fifth inning, or like Wednesday, seen a gem turn into something less once a hitters see him for a third time.

According to Baseball Reference stats entering Wednesday, the league-average jump in opponents’ batting average from the second time through the other to the third was .245 to .270, and their OPS jumped from .725 to .805. For Cashner, it was even more striking. Opponents were batting .226 the first time through, .239 the secondand .341 the third time through. Their OPS went from .803 the first two times through the order to .940 the third.

And considering he allowed a single and a double and walked two the first two times through before allowing two singles, a walk and a home run the third, those splits will only look more daunting. It follows a familiar pattern for him this year.

CAPTION May 13, 2018 - The Orioles beat the Rays 17-1. CAPTION 5.12.18 -- The Orioles lost to the Rays in their second game on Saturday, 10-3.

The previous time out against the Kansas City Royals, Cashner allowed a run on three hits in the sixth inning as to watch a 3-2 lead turn into a tie game for the bullpen to deal with. Three starts before that, on April 22, the Cleveland Indians scored twice in the fifth inning as they saw Cashner a third time, turning a 3-2 Orioles lead into a 4-3 deficit in an eventual 7-3 Orioles loss.

Even so, Cashner gave the Orioles a chance to win this time out. They had a fully rested bullpen, as evidenced by the four relievers they used to cover 3 1/3 innings behind him, and he came just an out shy of his fifth quality start in nine tries.

But after Adam Jones homered with one out in the first inning, the Orioles had three more hits, their best chance coming when they loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning. Jones flew out and Manny Machado grounded into a force to end that threat.

The Orioles fell to 13-29 as they embark on an 11-game road trip to face the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

