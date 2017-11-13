Orioles' Trey Mancini finishes third in AL Rookie of the Year voting

Orioles outfielder-first baseman Trey Mancini finished third in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s voting for American League Rookie of the Year on Monday.

The award’s winner, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, received all 30 first-place votes and 150 total points on the 5-3-1 scoring scale. Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi finished second with 75 points, and Mancini was third with 31.

Mancini received five second-place votes (Benintendi received 23) and 16 third-place votes.

Oakland Athletics outfielder Matt Olson and Yankees left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery each received one second-place vote. Olson finished fourth overall in voting, and Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was fifth.

Nine of the 30 voters did not have Mancini on their ballot. Voters — two from each AL city — select their top three choices for the award.

There was little doubt that Judge, who set a rookie record with an AL-leading 52 home runs and is an AL Most Valuable Player Award finalist, would be voted Rookie of the Year.

Mancini’s 24 homers were third most by an Orioles rookie. The two players ahead of him on that list — Cal Ripken Jr. (28 in 1982) and Eddie Murray (27 in 1977) — won the award.

Mancini is the first Oriole to finish in the top three since right-hander Daniel Cabrera was third in 2004. No Oriole has won since Gregg Olson in 1989.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger won the National League award.

