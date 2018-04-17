Adam Jones says slumping Orioles aren't panicking, and won't until 'about June'

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said after the team lost for the fourth time in a row and dropped to 5-12 with a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers that panic hasn't set in in the clubhouse, though he could see a time when it does: "about June."

"If we're playing this crappy in about June, let us know," Jones said. "But we've got a long season, man. There's still about 140 games left in the season. Anything can happen. You're going to win 60, you're going to lose 60. The other 42 is when you figure it out."

Exactly how the first 17 fit into that won't be known for a while, but the cold weather has brought out a bizarro-world version of this era's Orioles teams. There have been some starting pitching blowups — but more good than bad. Yet when the team pitches well, the bats go quiet. They're averaging barely three runs per game and have lost four of their staff's seven quality starts in that span.

"They're doing a hell of a job on that mound, man," Jones said. "And it sucks that we aren't able to just scratch more runs for them. [It's] part of it. The offense is trying to go out there and score runs. Just not doing it. There is no excuse.

"Screw the weather — who cares about the weather? The opponents are playing in it, too. We've just got to get better — get better situationally. We had some people on. We just weren't able to get that hit. But I'm tired of that excuse. We just need to get it done."



Jones was someone who was able to do that Tuesday, drawing the Orioles even at two in the fifth inning with a two-out single to right field. Craig Gentry, running on contact, scored easily from second base, so the throw didn't go home and instead got Manny Machado to end the inning at third base.



That's one of many little moments he feels have gone against the Orioles this year, a trend he knows how to reverse.



"We need to get bases loaded and a bloop hit that falls over, something like that, just to open this up a little bit," Jones said. "We're hitting balls hard right at guys. That's part of it, but let's try and flip the script. There's no panic in this clubhouse. Let's just flip the script and try to be better. At the end of the day, people only care about results, not effort. So, let's have better results."



Browse Orioles photos from March and April 2018.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli