Orioles center fielder Adam Jones had X-ray on hand after hit-by-pitch, 'looks fine'

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones remained in the game Tuesday night after taking a 97.5-mph fastball from Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel flush on the right hand in the ninth inning, and manager Buck Showalter said Jones took a precautionary X-ray to assess the damage.

“He looks fine, but it's another … ” Showalter said before trailing off, possibly referring to the soreness that kept Jones out of two games last weekend.

Showalter and head athletic trainer Richie Bancells checked on Jones when he went to first base, and Jones remained in the game to reach on a two-base error with two outs in the 11th inning when Boston third baseman Rafael Devers bounced a throw past first base on what would have been the game-ending out.

“Two strikes, got your nose stuck out there — I believe it was two strikes — then you take that ball off the hand and you continue to play and actually have a tough at-bat the last at-bat to get to second base, even though they helped us a little bit,” Showalter said. “But they do have to hurry a little bit when a guy is going as hard down the line as Adam does.”

