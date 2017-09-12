Orioles release 2018 schedule, will open season at home March 29

The Orioles’ 2018 schedule was released Tuesday, and includes the earliest start date in baseball history, with Opening Day set for Thursday, March 29 at Camden Yards against the Minnesota Twins.

The early start to the season is a result of an adjusted scheduling format created under the new collective bargaining agreement that extends the length of the season by giving each club three to four additional days off to provide for additional rest and rescheduling opportunities.

So the tradition of a Monday Opening Day will be replaced by Thursday openers as all teams will open the season on March 29.

The Orioles’ 162-game regular-season schedule will include interleague games against the National League East. They will play their traditional interleague rival Washington Nationals at home (May 28-30) and on the road (June 19-21). The Philadelphia Phillies (May 15-16), Miami Marlins (June 15-17) and New York Mets (Aug. 14-15) will visit Camden Yards and the Orioles will make road trips to the Mets (June 5-6), Atlanta Braves (June 22-24) and Phillies (July 3-4).

The Orioles will play 50 of their first 98 games of the season at Camden Yards, including a season-high 15 home games in the month of June. Their longest homestand of the season will come in the season’s first month as they host the Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers for a 10-game stretch from April 20-29. That means a heavy number of games on the road down the stretch, and the Orioles will play 15 of their last 28 games away from Camden Yards. Their final games against division competition will come on the road at the New York Yankees (Sept. 21-23) and Boston Red Sox (Sept. 24-26) before they finish the regular season at home against the Houston Astros from Sept. 27-30.

The schedule includes some unconventional road trips, including a Houston-to-New York seven-game swing on their first road trip of the season from April 2-8. The Orioles also have a Philadelphia-Minnesota road trip in early July, a New York-Texas Rangers-Tampa Bay Rays swing in late July to early August, and a Kansas City-Seattle-Tampa Bay trip in late August to early September. The Orioles’ longest road trip of the season is a 10-game, 10-day trip to face Boston, the Chicago White Sox and Rays from May 18-27.

Also, next year’s All-Star Game will be held in the region at Nationals Park on July 17.

