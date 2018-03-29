Instant analysis of the Orioles' 3-2 win over the Twins in 11 innings on Opening Day

Childs Walker, reporter: Well, that turned into a mess due to a combination of bad luck and iffy command from temporary closer Brad Brach. But the Orioles have a real flair for Opening Day theatrics. Adam Jones got the biggest pregame cheer from fans who don’t want to see him leave after this season. And he repaid them with a moment to remember. The real headline was Dylan Bundy’s sharp performance as a first-time Opening Day starter. We saw him run off games like this early last season, but it was still reassuring to watch him rise to the occasion in a spotlight role. You have to love the fact he threw just as well in the seventh inning as in the first. If Bundy and Kevin Gausman are clicking, you add them to Alex Cobb and fans have something real to dream on.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: In a game that turned last season's typical performance upside down, the Orioles featured a great start from Dylan Bundy, a not-so-great performance from closer Brad Brach and several unlikely heroes. But in the end, Adam Jones made it all better with an 11th-inning walk-off. What more could anyone ask from Opening Day?

Josh Land, editor: Back-to-back walk-off Opening Day wins and eight straight season-opening victories for the Orioles. More good than bad in this one, especially a highly encouraging start from Dylan Bundy. But the last thing the Orioles need is to have potentially plugged one hole (the rotation) only to have another open up (closer). They have to hope Brad Brach gets on track fast, but should savor a quality win.

Jon Meoli, reporter: The only thing that mattered from that game was Dylan Bundy looking like a bona fide frontline major league starter. Everything else, from Chris Davis’ leadoff debut to Brad Brach’s ninth-inning problem, was noise.

