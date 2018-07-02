Orioles' Machado clinging to lead in All-Star voting; Braves' Markakis a shoo-in

The Orioles’ Manny Machado is holding onto the American League starting shortstop spot for this month’s All-Star game, but the final vote is going to be close.

The 26-year old led the AL shortstop voting for a third-straight week with 1,272,233 points, topping the Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa (1,135,152) and the Indians’ Francisco Lindor (898,977).

But with just three days until voting closes and a 137,000 deficit between first and second-place, there is still a slight possibility that Astros fans give enough support for Correa to overtake Machado.

Correa gained more than 300,000 votes on Machado this week, despite moving to the disabled list.

Machado put together his best seven games of June this past week, capped off by a home run Sunday that helped land the Orioles to their only win since June 23. Machado collected 11 hits, two home runs and four RBI.

In the National League, Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has more than likely locked up his spot on the All-Star roster. With 2,457,648 votes, the former Oriole will join the Dodgers’ Matt Kemp and the Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper, if he can retain his 470,000-point lead over the Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon.

Despite his popularity among the fans, Markakis was never an All-Star with the Orioles. Over his 13-year career with the Orioles and Braves, he’s hit more than 170 home runs and driven in nearly 1,000 RBI.

AL leaders:

C: Wilson Ramos, Rays, 1,556,195

1B: Jose Abreu, White Sox, 1,312,221

2B: Jose Altuve, 3,405,815, most in AL voting

3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians, 1,811,902

SS: Manny Machado, Orioles, 1,272,233

OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox, 3,119,106

OF: Mike Trout, Angels, 2,666,972

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees, 2,021,348

DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, 2,236,945

NL Leaders:

C: Buster Posey, Giants, 1,384,631

1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves, 2,905,301

2B: Ozzie Albies, Braves, 1,857,185

3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 2,326,711

SS: Brandon Crawford, Giants, 2,303,516

OF: Nick Markakis, Braves, 2,457,648

OF: Matt Kemp, Dodgers, 2,046,534

OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals, 1,777,221

Fans have until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. to cast votes for starters at MLB.com and all 30 team websites using the 2018 MLB All-Star ballot. Ballots are accessible on smart devices using the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark apps. Fans can vote up to five times a day and a maximum of 25 times.

