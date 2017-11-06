Orioles' Trey Mancini named finalist for AL Rookie of the Year

Orioles outfielder-first baseman Trey Mancini was named one of three finalists for this year’s American League Rookie of the Year Award on Tuesday night.

While it’s likely a forgone conclusion that Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge will win the award, the recognition Mancini receives by being a finalist caps a remarkable season.

In his first full major league season, Mancini was one of the Orioles’ steadiest hitters, batting .293/.338/.488 with 24 homers and 78 RBIs, but his 2.2 wins above replacement ranked just eighth among AL rookies, a number that regressed because of negative fielding metrics despite Mancini adjusting well to a transition to the outfield.

Mancini’s 24 homers this past season were tied for second most among AL rookies, trailing Judge’s league-leading 52 and tied with Oakland Athletics first baseman-outfielder Matt Olson.

Judge and Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi were the other finalists for the award, which will be announced next Monday night on MLB Network.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America selects the winners of the Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards in each league. Winners are selected by a vote of eligible members of the BBWAA and are based on regular-season performances.

No Orioles players were named finalists any of this season’s other BBWAA awards.

Mancini’s 24 homers were also third most by an Orioles rookie. The two players ahead of him on that list — Cal Ripken Jr. (28 homers in 1982) and Eddie Murray (27 in 1977) — won the AL Rookie of the Year award.

