Instagram account of Orioles' Manny Machado likes pic of him in Yankees uniform as trade talk intensifies

Manny Machado’s camp might’ve tipped its hand on where he’d most like to go as trade talk intensifies approaching the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline.

Machado’s official Instagram account liked a picture of the Orioles shortstop photoshopped into a gray road New York Yankees uniform late Wednesday night.

That one click set off a social media firestorm, and even earned Machado the back page of the New York Daily News.

The Orioles have fielded several offers for their 26-year-old superstar, who is eligible for free agency at the end of the season and is expected to be awarded one of the most lucrative contracts in baseball history.

As of this past weekend, the Orioles had received offers from several teams: the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs. The Yankees and Boston Red Sox have also been in touch about Machado, and the Yankees have reportedly made a “strong” offer.