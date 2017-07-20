Through Orioles' injuries and lineup shuffles, outfielder Joey Rickard's versatility an asset

When the Orioles signed outfielder Joey Rickard as a Rule 5 draft pick last year, the team risked losing him if it didn't keep him on the major league roster for the entire season.

While Rickard now has minor league options available during his second year in Baltimore, the Orioles haven’t used them.

That’s because, manager Buck Showalter said, the former Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer’s steadiness and versatility have been assets to the team as it has shuffled the lineup through injuries and against pitching matchups.

“He’s got options, and he said, ‘No, I’m going to make the club again,’ ” Showalter said before Thursday night’s game against the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards. “Very few of those Rule 5 guys don’t get options at some point in the next year.”

Rickard often plays right field when the Orioles face left-handed starters, as he will Thursday against Rangers ace Cole Hamels, who has a 3.05 ERA in nine starts this season.

But when first baseman Chris Davis missed about a month with a strained right oblique and rookie Trey Mancini moved into his spot, Rickard received more playing time in left field. It was one of the ways, Rickard said, he’s learned to adjust to change through his two seasons at the major league level.

“Just go out there and stay aggressive,” Rickard said. “My role, if I’m pinch running or playing defense or pinch hitting, it’s easy to just come off the bench and kind of take your time with things, but the game moves fast, and you’ve got to keep pace.”

Rickard, who missed most of April with a sprained left middle finger, is batting .250 in 172 plate appearances in 70 games this year.

In mid-July last year, Rickard suffered a right thumb injury that ended his rookie season with a .268 average in 85 games. But now he’s two home runs and five RBIs shy of last season’s production as his roster security has remained intact.

“He’s always had a pretty good track record of what he brings,” Showalter said. “He’s a difference-maker defensively. He can play all three [outfield spots], either corner, and whether it’s a right- or left-handed pitcher, he always brings something to the table. He brings something that you’re in need of.”

