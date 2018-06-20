Jace Peterson's big night at plate and in field for Orioles goes for naught

Orioles outfielder Jace Peterson came up big for the second game in a row on Tuesday night, but his two-way performance could not save the Orioles from a disappointing 9-7 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Peterson homered for the second game in a row, hitting a two-run shot off Nats starter Jefry Rodríguez that would give the O’s an early lead, then making a web-gem-worthy catch in the eighth inning that will be showing up soon on a video board near you.

It was quite a follow-up to his performance Sunday, when he homered and tied a career-high with four RBIs in the Orioles’ 10-4 victory over the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park.

This game didn’t end as well, but Peterson said it’s hard to complain about scoring seven runs.

“I mean, I don’t know if I’m really disappointed,” he said, “but we’ve got to go out there and fight every game. Pitchers have been doing a heck of a job keeping guys down and we haven’t been scoring runs, so we scored some runs tonight and they just happened to score more than that.

"We get to come back tomorrow and they’re a good ballclub and so are we, so we’re looking forward to coming back tomorrow and try to score more runs than they do.”

Though he’s batting only .200, Peterson said he has made some changes in his mechanics at the plate and feels like things are turning around.

Browse Orioles photos from June 2018.

peter.schmuck@baltsun.com

twitter.com/SchmuckStop

Read more from columnist Peter Schmuck on his blog, "The Schmuck Stops Here," at baltimoresun.com/schmuckblog.

Become a subscriber today to support sports commentary like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.