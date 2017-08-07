Former Orioles slugger and MLB manager, hitting coach Don Baylor dies at 68

Don Baylor, an Orioles player from 1970 to 1975 who later become a major league MVP, manager and coach, died Monday of complications from multiple myeloma. He was 68.

"Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life," his wife, Rebecca, said in a statement. His son, Don, Jr., first confirmed the death to Baylor's hometown paper, the Austin American Statesman.

An Orioles second-round draft pick in 1967, Baylor climbed through the farm system before joining the team in 1970 for the first of his 19 major league seasons.

Photos of former Cubs coach Don Baylor.

Breaking into the major league lineup for a team that had won at least 90 games in five of the previous six seasons was difficult, former Orioles second baseman Bobby Grich remembered. He came up through the minor leagues with Baylor, debuting in the same season, and rooming together on the road in 1971 and 1972.

In spring training during one of their early seasons, Grich recalls a reporter asking Baylor about earning time in a crowded outfield. “If I get into one of my grooves, there’s no stopping me,” Baylor responded.

That’s how Baylor earned his nickname “Groove.” While teammates teased him for the brash answer, they marveled at his ascent.

During his time in Baltimore, Baylor had a .274 batting average with 57 home runs and 229 RBIs. The production helped the club win the AL East three times in his six seasons with the Orioles, five times recording at least 90 wins.

“He got along with everybody, and he was humble, he was polite, he was respectful,” said Grich, who estimated he played 16 seasons with Baylor from the minor leagues to the Orioles to the then-California Angels. “And yet at the same time, he was a tenacious competitor.”

That, combined with his prowess as an outfielder and first baseman, paved the way for Baylor to become a key trade commodity when the Orioles dealt him, Mike Torrez and Paul Mitchell to the Oakland Athletics in return for Reggie Jackson, Ken Holtzman and Bill VanBommell before the 1976 season.

As a free agent the next year, he signed with the Angels. In his six seasons with the franchise, Baylor emerged as one of the league’s top players and best power hitters. He was an All-Star and American League MVP in 1979 after leading the majors in RBIs (139) and runs (120) while playing all 162 games.

In seasons with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins in the latter portion of his career, Baylor won three Silver Slugger awards and displayed his penchant for standing close to the plate and battling against pitchers’ inside attempts. Baylor ranks fourth in major league history for getting hit by a pitch 267 times.

“He was fearless at the plate regardless of who was throwing, and he dared somebody to throw a strike,” Grich said. “He was tremendous hitter. He could hit the ball to all fields. He was the guy you wanted up at the plate in the bottom of the ninth with a man in scoring position.”

Baylor reached the World Series in three consecutive years, with the Red Sox in 1986, the Twins in 1987 and the Athletics in 1988, winning the title with Minnesota.

Baylor has a career .260 batting average with 338 home runs and 1,276 RBIs.

After his playing career, Baylor managed the Colorado Rockies for six years, starting when the franchise began in 1993. The Rockies’ first playoff appearance in 1995 earned Baylor recognition as National League Manager of the Year. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Baylor is one of four people to receive both MVP and Manager of the Year. Frank Robinson, Joe Torre and Kirk Gibson are the others.

After Baylor managed the Chicago Cubs from 2000 to 2002, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, according to his family, and began a 14-year battle against the cancer while using his professional baseball platform to raise awareness.

Baylor is survived by his wife, son Don Jr. and two granddaughters.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

ccaplan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/CallieCaplan