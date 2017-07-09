Caves Valley Golf Club, exclusive as ever, survived changing corporate landscape
Orioles prospect Chance Sisco triples in run in Team USA's 7-6 All-Star Futures Game win

Eduardo A. Encina
Eduardo A. Encina
The Baltimore Sun

Playing in the MLB Futures All-Star Game for the second straight season, Orioles catching prospect Chance Sisco again contributed to the Team USA effort.

Sisco, who plays for Triple-A Norfolk, hit an RBI triple to center field in the second inning of Team USA’s 7-6 win over the World team at Marlins Park in Miami. His hit came off San Diego farmhand Cal Quantrill, the son of former major leaguer Paul Quantrill.

Last year, Sisco hit a solo homer in the Futures Game in San Diego.

The Orioles’ other representative,  Double-A Bowie left-hander Tanner Scott pitched the sixth inning for Team USA, allowing one run on two hits but also recording two strikeouts.

Scott opened his outing with a 10-pitch strikeout of Atlanta Braves prospect Ronald Acuna, then struck out Chicago Cubs prospect Eloy Jimenez.

