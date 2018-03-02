Dylan Bundy has another bumpy ride in Orioles' 10-8 win over Pirates

Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy hasn’t exactly picked up where he left off last year, his first full season as a starting pitcher, but that’s not the goal at this point in spring training.

Bundy gave up five runs on seven hits over 2 1/3 innings Friday as the Orioles defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10-8, at Ed Smith Stadium, which probably raised a few eyebrows after he allowed five runs and seven base runners over two innings in his Grapefruit League debut six days earlier.

Once again, things unraveled in the second inning. Bundy, 25, gave up four hits and hit a batter in the frame, and the Pirates scored four times.

“I got a couple guys with two strikes and gave up some hits there, didn’t really put them away and execute the pitches,” Bundy said. “I was leaving all the pitches out over the plate today. Last outing, I was just missing off the plate and this time I was missing too much on the plate.”

Nobody wants to allow 15 base runners in the first 4 1/3 innings of the exhibition season, but Bundy knows spring training is more for getting ready than getting results.

“It’s kind of the way I look at it is that it’s just the first two outings of the spring and I’m getting back in the swing of things,” he said. “But yeah, I don’t like giving up hits and hit batters and homers and stuff like that.

“Mainly, just keeping my arm in shape to go five, six, seven innings is the main goal here, but obviously I need to work on my pitch execution and get those pitches refined a little bit.”

Manager Buck Showalter didn’t seem too concerned. He’s been around Bundy long enough to know he isn’t going to get too worked up over a couple of early-spring games.

“I don’t think he ever takes anything for granted,” Showalter said. “I think he’s trying to work on some things. I don’t think he’s every going to get comfortable and think he’s got it all figured out. He wasn’t particularly happy with the outing, but he knows he’s going to be in our rotation and he knows where the finish line is.”

Bundy has yet to strike out a batter and seemed unaware of that when he was asked about it after he left the game.

“No, I actually didn’t know that,” he said, “but now that you brought that up, thanks.”

