Orioles, Mariners still set to play tonight at Camden Yards

The Orioles’ home game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night is still scheduled to be played, but its start has been delayed.

It’s raining at Camden Yards and the tarp is on the infield. On-field batting practice for both teams was canceled.

There is at least a 70 percent chance of rain through 8 p.m., and the probability decreases to 35 percent in the 9 p.m. hour before dropping to 15 percent after that, according to weather.com.

“If I was a betting man, I’d say we’d probably start around 8, 8:30 tonight,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “And if we don’t we play two tomorrow at an undesirable time for everybody. … We may start at 7. But from what I’ve seen, and not heard that much, it’s my educated guess.”



The clubs will attempt to get tonight’s game in to avoid a doubleheader tomorrow before the Mariners return west at the conclusion of a 12-game road trip. The teams have just two common off days, both while the Mariners are on the West Coast.



Wednesday’s game is scheduled for a 3:05 p.m. start.



