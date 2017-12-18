Analysis: What potential trade partners could offer the Orioles for Manny Machado

If the Orioles decide to trade Manny Machado, they hope to do so by the end of the week, according to industry sources. They can’t wait much longer to put the rest of their offseason on hold, especially because their need for starting pitching is sizable. If they do move Machado, they also need to figure out how to replace him in the infield.

While the interest in Machado is well-known, the specific pieces being discussed in trade offers for the All-Star third baseman are not. That plays to the Orioles’ favor. Executive vice president Dan Duquette plays all things close to the vest, and the potential haul for the franchise’s best player should be no different because uncertainty could help tactically in negotiating such a move.

The Orioles are known for their methodical approach to making all decisions, no matter how big. A final deal could sit with team doctors and ultimately in managing partner Peter Angelos’ office for an extended time as every detail is resolved.

The club is still commanding at least two starting pitchers who can remain under club control for at least the next four or five years, which is no small demand for a player who will become a free agent in one year and has every intention of testing the free-agent market.

If they don’t receive the haul they desire, the Orioles say, they remain content with keeping Machado and considering a trade in midsummer, but some in the industry believe the situation has gone too far for Machado to remain in an Orioles uniform on Opening Day.

Consummating a deal will still have its challenges, and it’s a trade the Orioles must be all-in on to complete. And even though the Orioles have received plenty of interest from potential trade partners, one source said there are probably only three teams that could truly give the Orioles what they need for Machado.

Here’s what some potential trade partners might have to offer:

New York Yankees: The roadblocks to making a deal with the Orioles’ most-hated division rival have been well-documented.

Even though Duquette has said he will not rule out negotiating with the Yankees or Boston Red Sox, the idea of dealing a player of Machado’s profile to the Yankees would be a hard sell to Angelos, though it seems more likely now that he could be convinced if the Orioles receive the right return, according to a source.

There are few teams that possess the depth of young starting pitching that the Yankees do, and raiding their farm system of some major league-ready arms would be a benefit of dealing with the Yankees.

Three of their top starting pitching prospects — — right-hander Chance Adams, left-hander Justus Sheffield and hard-throwing right-hander Domingo Acevedo — have had success at the Triple-A or Double-A levels, and any of the three would compete for a rotation spot in spring training.

The Yankees also have lefty Jordan Montgomery, whom the Orioles have seen plenty of and could fill a rotation spot for the next five years. While Montgomery can’t spearhead a trade package, his 2.9 WAR last year was better than those of Orioles starters Dylan Bundy (2.7) and Kevin Gausman (1.8).

Keep in mind, the Yankees built one of the best farm systems by dealing away one-year rentals, netting top prospect Gleyber Torres and three others in a deadline trade with the Chicago Cubs for closer Aroldis Chapman in 2016 and getting Sheffield and outfield prospect Clint Frazier from the Cleveland Indians for late-inning relief specialist Andrew Miller at the same time.

Colorado Rockies: The Rockies often fall in the second tier of possible trade suitors for Machado, but they have exactly what the Orioles need for Machado.

Colorado has three young starters who already have valuable major league experience – right-handers German Márquez and left-handers Kyle Freeland and Tyler Anderson. Both Márquez and Freeland have five years of team control, and Anderson four. All have been groomed in the high altitude of Colorado, so pitching at Camden Yards and in some other hitter-friendly ballparks in the division isn’t intimidating, a factor that has to be considered when acquiring pitchers from another organization.

And the prospect of teaming Machado with third baseman Nolan Arenado would give the Rockies one of the best defensive left sides of the infield ever.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Arizona emerged as a late entrant into the Machado mix, its interest first reported late last week by ESPN.

It now appears that the Diamondbacks are willing to move left-hander Patrick Corbin, who would give the Orioles the tested left-hander they need, but he’s controllable for only one more season.

Lefty Robbie Ray would be a better fit for the long-term future because he still has three years left of team control, but he’s coming off a 15-win season in which he posted a 2.89 ERA, so he’ll be a difficult pitcher to attain.

Arizona’s farm system does have arms in the wings — three of its top four prospects, according to MLBPipeline.com, are pitchers – and righty Taylor Clarke and lefty Anthony Banda are the most ready to contribute to a rotation today.