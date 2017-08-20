Orioles catch up and fall behind in series-deciding loss to Angels, 5-4

The Orioles hoped some home cooking would help them get back in sync for a run at one of the American League wild-card slots, but the first series of a home-heavy three-week span did not go well.

After a dramatic ninth-inning comeback to win the opener, the Orioles dropped the next two games to the Los Angeles Angels, losing the Sunday finale, 5-4, before an announced 24,715 on a beautiful afternoon at Oriole Park.

Not so pretty are their playoff prospects, which seem to diminish by the day. The loss dropped them four games back in a field of seven teams vying for the second wild-card berth, which the Angels held as of late Sunday afternoon.

In right-hander Chris Tillman’s first start since Aug. 3, he pitched into the sixth inning. But the Angels took the lead in the second on a solo home run by Kole Calhoun and added to it when Albert Pujols lined an RBI single to left field in the third.

Tillman struggled with his command, walking six batters over 5 1/3 innings, and exited the game soon after allowing a two-run homer to Andrelton Simmons in the sixth.

“I think we walked like, what, nine guys today?” manager Buck Showalter said. ”I think that’s like turning the lineup over one complete time without earning it. You’re going to have a tough time winning those kind of games, but we had a shot. We outhit them, but if you add the walks, I’m surprised they only scored five runs.”

Former Orioles prospect Parker Bridwell pitched well for five innings but could not hold a three-run lead in the sixth, the Orioles taking advantage of an infield error to load the bases before Jonathan Schoop drove home two runs with a single and Mark Trumbo tied the game with a ground-rule double.

The Angels broke the 4-4 tie in the top of the eighth when Mychal Givens surrendered a two-out RBI single to pinch hitter Cameron Maybin. The winning run was charged to right-hander Brad Brach (3-4).

Right-hander Cam Bedrosian got the win for the Angels, improving his record to 3-2. Former Oriole Bud Norris pitched a dicey but scoreless ninth to record his 19th save.

Davis goes deep

The Orioles were down by two when Chris Davis got them on the scoreboard with an opposite-field home run to lead off the bottom of the third inning. It was his 19th home run of the season but only his second since July 20 and fifth since coming off the disabled list to start the second half.

The other home run derby

Over the course of a weekend highlighted by the Orioles’ 25th-anniversary home run derby, four players hit multiple home runs, but only one was an Oriole. Manny Machado hit three home runs Friday night, Mike Trout had one Friday and two Saturday, Luis Valbuena had two Saturday, and Calhoun had one Friday and Sunday. The Angels outhomered the Orioles in the series 11-6.

