Orioles outfielder Adam Jones buys Cal Ripken Jr.'s Reisterstown mansion, auction house confirms

The ownership of Cal Ripken Jr.’s regal Reisterstown estate has gone from one Orioles great to another.

Adam Jones, center fielder for the Orioles, placed the winning bid for the property during a Saturday auction at the house, said Wendy Oliver, business development director for DeCaro Auctions International, which handled the auction.

“We had eight bidders, registered bidders, and the house sold in 17 minutes,” Oliver said.

She declined to disclose the sale price.

Approached before Thursday’s Orioles game in Boston about the purchase, Jones said, “It’s not a story. … I’m rich. I can buy houses if I want.” He declined to comment further.

The Athletic, citing unnamed sources, first reported Jones was the buyer.

Jones purchased the property as a real-estate investment and did so “at a fraction” of the original purchase price of $12.5 million, according to the Athletic’s report, which added that Jones has purchased investment properties in other cities.

Daniel DeCaro of DeCaro Auctions International said in a Mansion Global report that the house was “the highest selling home in Baltimore County this year.”

Ripken bought the land in 1984 and built the house in 1987. The 21,890-square-foot mansion include six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, five half-baths and an attached eight-car garage.

The house also has amenities such as a home theater, basketball court, gym and dance studio. It sits on a 24-acre property with a regulation-size baseball field, pool and pond.

Ripken originally put the property on the market in September 2016 for $12.5 million. The price dropped to $9.7 million in April 2017 and was taken off the market in August.

While Jones — the team’s longest-tenured player — has expressed his desire to remain with the Orioles, there’s been no discussion of an extension. This is the final year of a six-year, $85.5 million contract.

Jones has planted strong roots in Baltimore, including years of community work in the area, but he is open to playing elsewhere and is invigorated by the prospect of free agency.

While he has played in Baltimore for the past 11 years, Jones still lives in his hometown of San Diego in the offseason. His wife, Audie, was raised in Baltimore.

Earlier this month, Jones played in his 1,500th career game with the Orioles, becoming just the eighth player to reach that mark. His 254 homers with the Orioles rank fifth on the team’s all-time list.

