Wieters: 'I always wanted to play for the same team my whole career'

Before his first workout with the Washington Nationals, former Orioles catcher Matt Wieters discussed his time with his former team, saying that the Orioles never truly attempted to retain him this offseason.

He spoke fondly of his eight years in Baltimore, saying he will undoubtedly miss the clubhouse atmosphere and his teammates.

At the same time, Wieters spoke about the lessons he's learned about the baseball business, and how he saw that with Nick Markakis' departure following the 2014 season, and how he mentally prepared at the end of last season that his days with the Orioles were likely ending.

Here is an excerpt of Wieters quotes:

On whether he felt he truly ever had the opportunity to return:

"Not really. It was something where maybe it will pop up. It was never really on the table for anything that was very set in stone or concrete that I would be going back there. It was never, Oh gosh, we didn’t think about this. Maybe we’re going back to Baltimore. It never got to that point."

On leaving chapter of Orioles' career incomplete:

"I’ve looked at it like I’m not writing the story anyway. God is writing the story and for whatever reason, he wanted me in Washington this year, and I’m more than excited that he wanted me to play here. But also, back in ’14, you saw it with Nick, who was just as big a part of that organization. [There’s] still a business side to it and whenever an organization thinks they can win a different way, they’re going to take it. I always wanted to play for the same team my whole career, but eight good years is eight good years. It’s God'a plan and I’m not going to look back on what ifs -- what if I would have been in Baltimore or what if I would have been [this or] that – because we’ve been very fortunate just to be in America and be able to play a game."

On mentally preparing that he wouldn't return to the Orioles:

"It’s hard, because at the end of last year, I kind of had this feeling that more than likely it would not be the place that I would be at [this] year. But at the same time, until you’re signed and official there’s nothing you can really set in stone. It was something to where we always kept it open as an option, but it never really got developing on their side. So it was something to where mentally I had moved on at the end of the year, but at the same time, it was still [my] first team. … For me to be able to play there as long as I did is a real rarity in today’s game, and I was very fortunate to play with those guys and in that organization for as long as did."

On missing being with the Orioles:

"It’s all I know, and it will be different – exciting different – but at the same time, that clubhouse over there, I loved. And it will be different for me for going to a new clubhouse for the first time. Knowing these guys, they’re great guys and I’ve known them playing against them, but it’s going to take time to sort of jell and that’s the one thing in baseball in general – you see it even when guys finish playing -- the clubhouse is what you miss, and we had a great one over there. I’m going to miss those guys and I’m always going to wish them the best and it’s something to where I’m confident in meeting the guys I have around here and the guys I [already] know here, that it’s a great clubhouse here, too."

On joining the Nationals:

"The one thing with playing the Nationals [every year], it’s probably the one National League team that I feel like I know the most because we’ve played them every year, and it’s always been a fun battle because just the talent matchup has always been something that’s exciting to see. And when you watch from other dugouts, you see teams that have a lot of talent and you’re like, ‘We’re going to have to bring our A game to beat those guys,’ and the Nationals have always been that team."

On getting back to catching every day:

"I like being able to get into a routine and in a habit and catching every other day and two days on, one day off, it wasn’t what I liked doing. I like getting back there and catching as much as possible. I enjoy the rest days because you need them to get through a year, but even when I DH’d, it was nice to be able to still get in the lineup and hit, but I always wanted to be behind the plate if the body was able."

