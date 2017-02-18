When it comes to managing back problems, Orioles' J.J. Hardy knows how to play through pain

Even though Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy will be shelved until at least early March with lower back spasms, there is relative comfort in knowing he has dealt with this injury before and has been able to manage it without going on the disabled list.

Rewind to the opening week of the 2014 season. Hardy tweaked his back fielding a ground ball before a game in Detroit. He missed five games before returning to the starting lineup, but played with back pain throughout the entire year.

That season, Hardy not only played through the back problem, but also avoided the disabled list through a right hamstring strain that cost him two games and a left thumb sprain that forced him to miss three games.

In retrospect, Hardy has said that season was one of the most difficult of his career. The back pain he dealt with, which also made him miss five more games that September, became so bad that he physically struggled to sit at his locker; so bad that he would sit on the floor to tie his shoes.

Hardy figured out a way to play on. His power numbers dropped and his strikeouts went up. He still played in 141 games. It was clear the back affected him at the plate, but his presence in the lineup was key, especially because of his role grooming third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

In 2015, Hardy opened the season on the DL with a strained nonthrowing shoulder. It was later revealed that Hardy played the entire season with a torn labrum.

Hardy said he typically has some back pain while beginning his offseason workout routine, and he is usually able to give it the right amount of rest to ensure it’s not a problem. In fact, Hardy said last year was the first year he didn’t have any offseason back concerns. And that’s why he has said he felt his healthiest since high school last season. And in a 30-game midseason stretch from July 2 to Aug. 8, Hardy was one of the team's top hitters, batting .343/.381/.495.

But this offseason, all it took was bending over to reach a stretching band to spark his latest back injury. When it didn’t go away – his flight to and from Baltimore to attend FanFest probably didn’t help – he knew he had to attack it early.

In spring training, you hear a lot of early injuries being downplayed, and that will especially be the case this year because of how long spring training is due to the World Baseball Classic. In the cases of Hardy and right-hander Chris Tillman, who will miss the opportunity to start Opening Day because of lingering shoulder discomfort, it gives them extra time to get better.

Hardy and Tillman both want to make sure their injuries are fully healed and put behind them before their seasons start. It also gives them time to figure out what they can endure during the season, and in Hardy’s case how he can again manage the pain and still perform as the Orioles’ infield captain.

