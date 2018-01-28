What we learned at Orioles FanFest 2018: Machado, Jones, pitching and more
Although absent, Orioles' Manny Machado the center of attention at FanFest
Most of a sleepy Orioles offseason has centered around Manny Machado, whether he’d be traded this winter and whether he’d be granted his wish to move to shortstop if still on the team in 2018, all while the fan base came to terms with the likelihood that his days in the only major league uniform...
Schmuck: Jones yet to have significant contract talks with Orioles, ponders future at FanFest
Adam Jones was in a talkative mood, even though he tried hard to talk around one particular subject. He’s entering the final year of his contract with the Orioles and he’s not alone, but just about every time he was asked about his future with the team during his media session at FanFest on Saturday,...
Duquette 'confident' Orioles will rebuild rotation, but said: 'Don't ask me how exactly'
Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette laid out the obvious for both fans and the media at the team's annual FanFest event ahead of the 2018 season, indicating Saturday that the only thing standing between where the club is now and a successful year is rebuilding the starting rotation. '"The...
Orioles' Showalter 'disappointed' in Schoop's absence from FanFest
An Orioles FanFest lineup that was absent of significant star power, including the last-minute removals of Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop from the event’s roster, was not only noticeable but was a topic of discussion in manager Buck Showalter’s media session Saturday. Orioles first baseman Chris...
Orioles' Showalter: Machado will play shortstop in 2018, Beckham will shift to third
Manny Machado will get his wish to shift to shortstop from third base this season, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said at Saturday’s annual FanFest event. Machado requested to move to shortstop late last season, a desire that became public during last month’s winter meetings as the Orioles began...
Beckham welcomes move to third base as Orioles accommodate Machado's shortstop request
After weeks of speculation about whether he would cede shortstop to Manny Machado, Tim Beckham found out Friday — the night before FanFest — from Orioles manager Buck Showalter that he'd be swapping spots and moving to third base. It's a move Beckham said he's excited for, and hopes doesn't become...
Machado, Schoop no longer attending Orioles FanFest
Two of the Orioles’ most popular players – third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jonathan Schoop – will not be attending Saturday’s annual FanFest event. Fans who had autograph vouchers for stations with Machado and Schoop were sent emails Friday morning informing them the players will...
Orioles' Buck Showalter on netting: 'There's nothing more fan friendly we can do than protect the fans'
Days after the Orioles announced they'd be expanding netting at both Camden Yards and Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla., manager Buck Showalter and executive vice president Dan Duquette lauded the decision while insisting the ballpark experience won't change much for fans. During their question-and-answer...
Orioles' Britton says rehab 'a little ahead of schedule,' hopes to be on a mound this spring
Orioles closer Zach Britton, speaking on a conference call from California to the gathered local media at FanFest, said his rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered last month has been progressing as well as expected. "I'm feeling really good," Britton said. "I saw the doctor again...
Schmuck: Vice president Brady Anderson defends Orioles' commitment to win
Orioles vice president of baseball operations Brady Anderson said during his FanFest media session that he thinks owner Peter Angelos is doing everything possible — and more — to field a winning team under the franchise’s market constraints. "I do,” Anderson said. “We have an owner … if it's not...