What they're saying about the tense weekend between Manny Machado and the Red Sox

There's not much nuance to find in a weekend like the Orioles and Red Sox had surrounding their stars, Manny Machado and Dustin Pedroia, especially, when one team eliminates most of the gray area.

But clearly, Boston's anger toward Machado for a reckless slide that injured Pedroia's knee didn't subside, and their pitchers spent Sunday trying to let him know that.

Reliever Matt Barnes was ejected for his actions, and the Orioles tried to take the high road. One perspective, which I took, was that the only one who didn't follow the expected script was Machado himself, who did nothing and used it as an excuse to open up a little.

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal said neither of the principal characters—Machado or Pedroia—were at fault. It’s the system of “unwritten rules” they play in that led to this.

“If you’re going to apply the unwritten rules, then at least execute them properly. If a Sox pitcher had hit Machado in a meaty part of his body on Saturday – one day after he unintentionally injured Pedroia with a slide into second base, not two – Machado almost certainly would have accepted his fate. Message sent. Incident over.

But that’s not what happened, is it?

Sox right-hander Matt Barnes threw in the direction of Machado’s head, missing his helmet but hitting his bat in what turned out to be the oddest of foul balls. Pedroia yelled to Machado from the dugout that he had nothing to do with Barnes’ misdeed, texted Machado afterward and issued a public apology as well, telling reporters, ‘It’s definitely a mishandled situation.’”

On The Ringer, Michael Baumann looks at Pedroia’s unusual response to the whole ordeal.

"I’ve never seen anything like that in baseball before. Pedroia, in case this matters at all, is 100 percent right: Some might say it’s childish to bean a player after an accident, but baseball’s norms being what they are, it’s an acceptable response. But if you’re going to do it, you do it as soon as possible instead of waiting around for two days like a gag from How I Met Your Mother, and you don’t ever go for the head. It’s not surprising that Pedroia would take Barnes, a middle reliever in his fourth season, to task for violating those norms, but normally, he’d do it privately and directly, and none of us would ever have known about it.

Maybe Barnes throwing at Machado’s head was so beyond the pale that Pedroia couldn’t wait. Maybe — as he said repeatedly after the game — he just really likes Machado, which is certainly understandable, and doesn’t want to see him hurt. Either way, it’s extremely unusual to see a player break ranks this publicly, for any reason."

Evan Drellich of Comcast Sports Net said the whole thing needs to end at this.

"Machado maintaining he made a good slide is a little out of tune while the Sox sat there and apologized. Intentional or not, Machado made a bad slide, his foot high in the air.

Note, too, that Pedroia said he’d expect to get drilled if he spiked Machado — while Machado said he expected nothing.

Tit for tat clearly remains standard operating procedure, without regard for player safety.

O’s manager Buck Showalter praised the 'courage' his team had not to escalate everything, although a more appropriate word would have been discipline. Showalter’s right: a pitch in the area of the head is not the kind of thing that’s easy to ignore."

Hall of Fame baseball writer Peter Gammons tweeted that the pitch was “unthinkable,” especially in the context of having just watched video of former Red Sox star Tony Conigliaro hit in the head decades ago.

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman called it “inexcusable."

