What they're saying about Orioles top draft picks DL Hall, Adam Hall and Zac Lowther

The Orioles made three selections on the first day of this year’s MLB draft, with left-hander DL Hall, shortstop Adam Hall and left-hander Zac Lowther representing the top of what the club expects to be a pivotal draft class.

Here’s what scouting director Gary Rajsich, as well as several wings of the scouting industrial complex, have to say about the three newest potential members of the Orioles’ farm system.

Left-hander DL Hall (21st overall, first round)

Rajsich says: “DL is an exciting pitcher. He’s polished, he has a good delivery, he has a good repertoire of pitches, a good fastball, a good curveball. I think he throws a slider as well, and a good changeup. We project him to be a future starter in our rotation, and it shouldn’t take very long.”

Ranking services said: Baseball America – 16th overall; Perfect Game – sixth-ranked high school player; 2080Baseball – 21st overall; MLB.com – 14th overall.

MLB.com’s Jim Callis said: "I think Hall has the potential to be a great value for the Orioles here at No. 21. He's a smaller left-hander who draws comparisons to Scott Kazmir with his low-90s fastball and overpowering curve. Based purely on talent, he could have gone five or so picks higher."

Baseball America said: "Hall has arguably the highest ceiling of any pitcher in this year’s class. His fastball velocity sometimes settles in in the low 90s but mostly works at 92-95 and touches 96. His fastball command can come and go, but he is a good athlete, and scouts expect him to develop better command as he matures physically. His curveball shows exceptionally late break with 1-to-7 shape; some scouts grade it as a future 60 while optimists have rated it as high as a 70. He can show an above-average changeup when he is throwing strikes, with the pitch showing late tumbling action in the low 80s."

Shortstop Adam Hall (60th overall, second round)

Rajsich says: “Adam Hall is an exciting shortstop. He’s very toolsy. He can run, he can throw and we believe he’ll be able to hit, so we’re looking forward to bringing him into the organization as a young shortstop.”

Ranking services said: Baseball America – 99th overall; 2080Baseball – 113th overall; MLB.com – 115th overall.

Left-hander Zac Lowther (74th overall, competitive balance round B)

Rajsich says: “Zac Lowther is a swing-and-miss left-hander from Xavier. We like his fastball, we like his breaking ball. We think he’ll be a nice addition to our rotation down the road.”

Ranking services said: Baseball America – 112th overall; 2080Ball – 87th overall; MLB.com – 127th overall.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli