Orioles minor leaguer Robert Andino suspended 50 games for amphetamine use

Two Orioles minor leaguers, including Triple-A infielder Robert Andino, were suspended for violating the minor league drug prevention and treatment program, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

Andino, who rejoined the Orioles organization this past offseason on a minor league deal, was suspended for 50 games without pay effective immediately for testing positive for using amphetamine, a banned stimulant.

He was hitting .234/.282/.375 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 49 games with Norfolk, making 30 starts at second base and 15 at shortstop.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter recently mentioned Andino as a call-up possibility to provide help when utility infielder Ryan Flaherty went on the disabled list. Flaherty is expected to miss another two to three weeks with a right shoulder strain, and his place on the 25-man roster is currently being held by infielder Paul Janish.

Also, outfielder Johnny Dixon, which is currently on the Orioles’ Dominican Summer League roster, has received a 72-game suspension without pay for testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol . His suspension will begin at the beginning of the Dominican Summer League season.

Dixon, 20, played in the DSL the past two seasons, hitting a combined .248/.310/.355 in 118 games and primarily playing left field over that span.

