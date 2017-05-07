Orioles' Trey Mancini appears to be settling back into groove at the plate

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini finally had to work his way out of a prolonged hitting slump over the final two weeks of April. But he seems to have rediscovered the sweet swing that allowed him to make a dynamic major league debut in September and follow it up with a power surge in his first few games this year.

From April 16 through the end of the month, he went 3-for-31 with just one homer and three RBIs and watched his batting average drop from .381 to .212.

If that caused him to lose any confidence in himself, it didn't show, and he has bounced back to drive in five runs in his past three games, including a three-RBI performance in Saturday night's 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox that included his sixth home run of the season.

He said afterward that he really is living the dream.

"I still have to pinch myself sometimes that I'm here and contributing to the team," Mancini said. "That's all I want to do every day is get to the park every day and in some way contribute to a win and try to do everything right as well and play as hard as I can."

Though there have been challenges both learning pitchers and moving from first base to a semi-regular role in the outfield, Mancini said he's feeling more comfortable every day.

"Every day you get more confident," he said. "It's a learning process -- defensively especially. I'd say the transition in the outfield is still a learning experience. I learn a lot from these guys and the staff."