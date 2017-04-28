Taking a closer look at Chris Tillman's rehab start: Uneven pitching line doesn't tell it all

Chris Tillman’s pitching line in Thursday’s minor league rehab start – his third one with an affiliate since returning to the mound after opening the season on the disabled list with right shoulder bursitis – wasn’t what Orioles fans want to see.

Pitching lines, however, can be deceiving. Ultimately, the question is whether Tillman showed enough to return from the DL after allowing six runs – four earned – over five innings in a high Class-A start for Frederick against the Potomac Nationals?

If he’s ready, he would be in line to start on Tuesday at Fenway Park. If the club deems he needs another minor league start, it would likely be at either at Frederick or Double-A Bowie that day.

First, a little perspective. Tiillman didn’t get much help from the defense playing behind him. He allowed three infield hits that likely would have been outs at the major league level and a throwing error by Jomar Reyes to open the second inning fueled a three-run frame.

That doesn’t show up in a box score, and neither did the fact that Tillman – who was focused on locating all his pitches – didn’t have the opportunity to work deep into counts because the high Class-A hitters were looking to swing early and put balls in play.

That’s what makes Tillman’s outing tough to evaluate. It wasn’t pretty to watch in the purest baseball sense, but there were several factors at play. Ultimately, Tillman located his fastball, even though it was mostly in the 87-88 mph range (he topped at 91), and his secondary pitches were sharp, especially his slider and curveball.

“I think that’s the goal of starting pitching, to execute your pitches,” Tillman said. “It’s tough to get a read, but you have to take it with a grain of salt and take it for what it’s worth.”

Orioles pitching coach Roger McDowell stayed back as the club took the train to New York to watch Tillman’s outing from behind home plate, giving the big league staff the eyes necessary to truly evaluate Tillman’s performance.

The Orioles will also confer with Tillman to see how he feels. Tillman said he didn’t necessarily expect a resolution until he throws a side session on Sunday.

After his first rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie, Tillman talked about the mental hurdles he is facing over the course of his return, including the realization that he might need to alter his preparation going forward.

“It’s not so much the pitching that’s new,” Tillman said. "It’s the process of getting loose. I think that’s what I’ve learned the most, that it’s going to take a little more. I’ve seen guys my whole career – the older guys – [and] how long it takes them to get loose and I was like, ‘Golly, what the heck’s going on?’ Now I get it.”

But as far as the physical hurdles, Tillman has been dealing with this shoulder issue in some shape of fashion since landing on the DL in August. This past offseason and spring training included obstacles, and he needed platelet rich plasma and cortisone injections to help accelerate his recovery. But Tillman has said many times over his return that he wasn’t going to cut corners to get back because once he returns to the mound he wants his shoulder issues resolved for this season, his last before free agency.

“Every day you wake up, it’s just a mental hurdle getting out of bed and seeing how it feels right away, but for the most part, when I’m on the field and when I’m loose, it’s no problem,” Tillman said. “I’m focused on making pitches and getting guys out. It’s not ‘How is this pitch going to feel now?’ I’m focused on making the pitch I need to.”

He’s not concerned about any velocity dip, knowing that if he can keep his changeup far apart enough to keep hitters honest, he can use all of his offspeed pitches to get hitters out. He’s not concerned about some unattractive pitching lines either.

Major league hitters will soon let him know whether he’s ready or not, but the biggest success is that Tillman feels he’s done all he can to put his shoulder issues in the past.

“I think so,” Tillman said. “I feel great. I’m not going to lie to you. I feel pretty good, but this kind of snuck up on me last year. I don’t think you ever know. As of right now, I feel really great. I haven’t had any problems, so keep it at that.”

