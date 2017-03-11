Slugger Pedro Alvarez to return to Orioles on minor league deal, pending physical

Another long offseason without a home for slugger Pedro Alvarez is ending with an agreement to rejoin the Orioles, though this year it’s on a minor league deal.

According to an industry source, the agreement is pending medical review.

Alvarez, who hit 22 home runs while batting .249/.322/.504 a season ago with the Orioles as a platoon designated hitter, will rejoin an organization that benefited greatly from his bat in 2016 but doesn't have an immediate fit for him this year.

Last year, the Orioles and Alvarez came to an agreement on March 7, bringing the corner infielder who was non-tendered by the Pittsburgh Pirates into a crowded corner infield mix. His arrival last year forced Mark Trumbo into an everyday DH role, with Chris Davis at first base and Manny Machado at third base.

He made a base salary of $5.75 million, and of the available $1.25 million in incentives, he earned $200,000 for making over 350 plate appearances.

This year, however, the landscape has changed. They don't immediately have a spot for him on the 40-man roster, and the addition of outfielder Seth Smith as an everyday player along with Trumbo's return means there's no real need for a player whose only role is to serve as designated hitter against right-handed pitching.

FanRag Sports, which first reported the agreement, said Alvarez has agreed to work in the outfield. He has never played in the outfield as a professional.

As it stands now, he’d be competing for a spot on the 25-man roster with fellow nonroster players like outfielders Craig Gentry, Michael Bourn and Chris Dickerson, plus infielders Chris Johnson, Johnny Giavotella, and Robert Andino.

