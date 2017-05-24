Orioles release Bourn; Showalter has mind made up on Sunday starter, won't say if it's Jimenez

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he’s decided on his starting pitchers for the team’s upcoming weekend road series in Houston, but wouldn’t disclose whether right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez will be among those pitchers.

“Not publicly yet,” Showalter said before the team’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins. “We’ll see how today goes. It might affect it.”

Showalter said he was planning on keeping his rotation in turn following Thursday’s off day, which would place Jimenez in line to start in Sunday’s series finale at Minute Maid Park.

The manager's silence, however, speaks volumes.

After being unable to get into beyond five innings for the sixth time in his last eight starts in his last outing on Tuesday against the Twins, a game in which he blew a five-run lead, Jimenez’s spot in the starting rotation is in danger. His 7.17 ERA is the second highest in baseball among starting pitchers who have compiled 40 or more innings this season.

If Showalter chooses to go elsewhere, he could take either right-hander Alec Asher or left-hander Jayson Aquino out of the bullpen to start on Sunday. Aquino would likely be the first man out of the bullpen in a long-relief situation on Wednesday, and Asher has settled nicely into a relief role.

Still, Showalter has been relatively mum on the team’s next move with Jimenez, who is in the final season of a four-year, $50-million deal.

But Showalter left indications that Jimenez would not start Sunday, including saying that a pitcher’s ability to hold baserunners and have a quick time to the plate does play a factor in who will pitch against the Astros, a lineup that possesses speed. Jimenez has struggled holding runners this season. Jimenez has allowed eight steals on 11 attempts this season and has yielded 75 stolen bases in 91 opportunities in his four years with the Orioles.

“If you get into 1.6, 1.7, it plays with every team. You can steal second like that when you get real high like that. You’ve got to think about that, especially with them," Showalter said. "If you do a good job, you want them to run because there are some outs there. But if you don’t do some good jobs of holding them and have some good times to the plate, [it’s trouble].”

-- The club announced Wednesday that it has released outfielder Michael Bourn from his minor-league contract.

Bourn figured to play a role with the club when he initially re-signed in February, but the team had no space for him when his his opt-out clause came up on Monday. The team had 48 hours to add him to the 25-man roster before the opt-out went into effect. Bourn now becomes a free agent.

Bourn returned to the team on a restructured minor-league deal following an opt-out in late March while Bourn recovered from a fractured finger he suffered while attempting to catch a football during conditioning drills.

Despite posting a .373 on-base percentage at Triple-A Norfolk, Bourn was hitting just .220 with the Tides. And the team's need for his speed and defense was lessened by the emergence of outfielder Craig Gentry, who was optioned to Norfolk when the club needed to go to a four-man bench for additional bullpen relief.

-- Showalter also said that utility man Ryan Flaherty has yet to receive a platelet rich plasma injection in his right shoulder area. He said the doctors are currently reviewing Flaherty’s MRI to decide where exactly Flaherty should be injected.

Flaherty went on the disabled list on Monday and will likely miss at least three to four weeks.

