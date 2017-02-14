Shoulder problem will prevent Orioles' Chris Tillman from being Opening Day starter

It did not take long for the Orioles’ first injury news of spring training to hit.

Because of lingering shoulder problems, Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman will not extend his string of three straight Opening Day starts. Manager Buck Showalter announced the news after the team’s first pitchers and catchers workout of spring training Tuesday, but the club hopes to have its ace ready to return shortly after the Orioles open the season on April 3.

Tillman -- who went on the disabled list last August with right shoulder inflammation, going 21 days between starts -- contacted the Orioles in December concerned that his offseason routine wasn’t progressing well. He then received a platelet rich plasma injection that put his schedule back three weeks.

The Orioles expect Tillman to be back soon after Opening Day. The fact that they have three days off in the season’s first eight days means they don’t need a fifth starter until April 15. But any prolonged loss of the Tillman would test the team’s starting pitching depth.

They entered the offseason with six starters for five rotation spots, but traded right-hander Yovani Gallardo to the Seattle Mariners on Jan. 6 in exchange for left-handed-hitting outfielder Seth Smith. They acquired right-handers Logan Verrett and Gabriel Ynoa in low-cost trades with the New York Mets to address that depth problem, and hope Mike Wright and Tyler Wilson can be more dependable starters if needed.

If Tillman remains on the Orioles’ active roster to open the season, he could return as soon as the third game of the season, on April 9, but he would be limited to 75 pitches. However, if the Orioles believe Tillman need more time, he could be placed on the new 10-day disabled list to open the season, a move that would be backdated to March 30, and be eligible to return on April 9.

Tillman was a limited participant in pitchers' fielding practice drills Tuesday.

Showalter said that under Tillman's current timetable to return, he wouldn't participate in full pitchers' fielding practice drills until March 3, wouldn't have his first simulated game until March 14 or pitch in his first exhibition game until March 17.

This story will be updated.

