Rotation auditions for Chris Lee, Gabriel Ynoa on tap for Orioles this week

The next two days the Orioles will hold auditions for rotation candidates who, if it not for Chris Tillman’s shoulder injury and their own intriguing performances this spring, might not be getting this opportunity.

Left-hander Chris Lee draws the assignment today for what’s expected to be a chilly visit from the Philadelphia Phillies at Ed Smith Stadium, while right-hander Gabriel Ynoa will be the Orioles’ starter Friday against the host Pittsburgh Pirates. Mike Wright is being held back for a B-game instead.

It’s an opportunity for manager Buck Showalter to see how each, especially Lee, responds to starting and potentially facing a better set of players than the ones they would face later in a game.

“Just continue to impress,” Showalter said of Lee. “It’s a good spot for him. I want to see him start from the get-go. Any time you get a night game, there’s a little extra adrenaline. He’ll be facing an ‘A’ lineup —guys are starting to run a little better lineup out there as soon as the WBC gets over.”

For each, this spring has been one in which perceptions of them are growing and changing. Lee is in his second major league camp, though last year was more defined by his vision issues and him remembering to wear his glasses than what he did when he got onto the mound.

He pitched well in his eight outings (seven starts) with Double-A Bowie, going 5-0 with a 2.98 ERA, but never came back from a lat strain in his throwing shoulder suffered in late May.

This spring, he’s the same efficient, groundball machine he was, and is impressing in camp with his tempo and location. He has allowed two runs on five hits in eight innings over three appearances, striking out eight and walking one. He has also gotten 13 ground ball outs, meaning teams aren’t hitting him in the air.

Ynoa doesn’t have as many game innings under his belt, but has been just as effective. He was one of four pitchers loaned to the Dominican Republic team for last week’s exhibition, but he only warmed up and never pitched, wasting a day he was scheduled to throw.

The February trade acquisition from the New York Mets has allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in six innings. His first appearance was a start, but he went only two innings before shifting into relief.

Both Lee and Ynoa find themselves in a battle to possibly replace Tillman in the starting rotation for the early part of the season. Tillman on Wednesday decided to have a cortisone shot for his ailing right shoulder, and while the team hopes it doesn’t mean he has to completely start over on his throwing program, the beginning of the season won’t be an option.

Left-hander Jayson Aquino, who, if the schedule holds, will follow Ynoa on Friday, plus Wright and Tyler Wilson all join them on that list of potential deputies.

Wright came into camp with a new mindset this spring, but allowed six runs (four earned) on 10 hits in 7 2/3 spring innings over three starts. He’ll get his work in a B game with the Pirates.

Wilson is coming off back-to-back rough outings, allowing four runs in each of his last two Grapefruit League outings.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli