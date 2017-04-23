Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes ejected after pitch nearly hits head of Orioles' Manny Machado

Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes was ejected from Sunday’s game at Camden Yards after a 90-mph pitch went behind the head of Orioles third baseman Manny Machado and hit his bat.

Machado found himself in another firestorm this week after a perceived late slide into second base Friday night that injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia and drew the ire of Red Sox manager John Farrell and many teammates.

With the Orioles trailing 6-0 in the eighth inning, Barnes, who topped out at 95 mph in the outing, lost a pitch that sailed toward Machado’s head. It hit Machado’s bat before it bounced into his back, and Machado immediately turned toward the Red Sox dugout, members of which pointed back at him.

Manager Buck Showalter came out onto the field to corral Machado on his way to first base, and home plate umpire Andy Fletcher ejected Barnes. Farrell argued for several minutes, and grew animated as the debate went on, but eventually summoned Joe Kelly from the bullpen.

Meanwhile, Machado was sent back to the batter’s box from first base, where Showalter stood with him, after the umpires convened and judged the ball to have hit his bat first.

On Kelly’s first pitch, Machado lined a double over center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to score the Orioles’ first run.

On a replay during the broadcast, Machado was shown talking back to the Red Sox dugout and calmly saying, “Not at my head.” Pedroia (knee), who hasn’t played since Friday and is set for an MRI on Monday, said, “That’s not me, that’s him,” while gesturing back to the clubhouse where Barnes went.

This story will be updated.

