Previewing the Orioles' 2017 draft
Orioles prepare for first round of draft Monday with emphasis expected to continue to be on college pitchers
The O’s have four of the first 100 picks in the major league draft, including three on the first day.
Trey Mancini overcomes scouting stereotypes to show promise as Orioles regular
Trey Mancini had few scouts pursuing him out of Notre Dame in 2013, but the Orioles don't regret snagging him in the eighth round that year.
Sedlock, Akin and Hays, high 2016 Orioles draft picks, unlocking potential with Keys
Skipping the former college players a level hasn’t come without bumps, but the organization is happy with their progress nearly one year after selecting them.
Orioles top pick Cody Sedlock finding importance of fastball at High-A Frederick
Orioles top pick Cody Sedlock worked around a lack of fastball command Monday at Frederick, but knows it's paramount as he continues his development.
Orioles plotting possible path to majors this season for hard-throwing lefty Tanner Scott
When Orioles minor league left-hander Tanner Scott took the mound for the Double-A Bowie Baysox on Thursday night at Reading as a starting pitcher, it was part of an early-season plan to get the hard-throwing reliever into a better routine to repeat his delivery and work on his slider in longer...