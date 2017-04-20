Postgame pies coming back? Orioles mum on Wednesday's celebration

Any notion that postgame pie celebrations have returned for good after Adam Jones delivered a pie to the face of Ubaldo Jimenez following the Orioles’ 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night should likely be quelled.

After tossing 7 2/3 scoreless innings Wednesday, Jimenez was the recipient of some sort of pie-like dessert substance to the face – Jimenez thought it was some sort of strawberry or raspberry pie – from Jones, whose popular postgame routine was squashed before last year by a club mandate fearing that a player could get injured from the routine.

Jimenez said he liked it, saying it was the first pie he received in his major league career. But Jones didn’t see it being a story – even though it occurred during Jimenez’s live postgame TV interview -- and declined any other comment.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he didn’t know about the pie until he was told before Thursday’s game. He was also surprised how the act might have overshadowed one of the Orioles’ best pitching performances of the year, and said it would be handled internally.

“I don’t know all the details, but I guess I should look into it,” Showalter said. “… I’ll handle it. We always do.”

Jones skirted the rules on Opening Day in 2016, getting catcher Matt Wieters in the face after his walk-off single won the game. But otherwise, the pies had all but disappeared until Wednesday.

The Orioles initially embraced the pies, which were first shaving cream, then actual pies from Baltimore-based Dangerously Delicious. There was even a “pie-face” T-shirt giveaway three years ago, and Jones pied a fan in the stands after the Orioles clinched the American League East title in 2014.

But the pie celebrations abruptly ended before last season, with Jones announcing on Twitter -- to the fan base's dismay -- that he was no longer allowed to pie players. He has only done it two times since.

