Orioles observations: Gausman struggles to shut down Yankees after being handed another big lead

The Orioles gave Kevin Gausman all sorts of run support Wednesday night on the way to a 10-4 victory over the New York Yankees, but the young right-hander continues to have trouble shutting down opponents when he gets a big lead.

He was staked to a 7-1 advantage when Adam Jones hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning, but allowed two runs in the fifth and was removed from the game with two on and one out in the sixth.

It wasn’t a disaster, but he was up to his eyeballs in base runners in the middle innings after working out of a bases-loaded jam in the first. He then retired eight straight batters while the heart of the Orioles lineup was hammering away at Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.

Tanaka allowed four runs in the third inning and surrendered the two-out homer to Jones in the fourth, but pitched into the sixth as the Yankees made a valiant attempt to get him off the hook.

Gausman, who has surrendered several big leads over the past month, lasted 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and five walks. Though he kept everyone in suspense in the middle innings, he still reduced his ERA from 6.17 to 5.92.

Adam returns: Obviously, Jones was rested and ready after missing four games recovering from a sore left ankle and hip. He put the Orioles on the scoreboard in the third inning with a line-drive double to left-center and broke the game open in the fourth with a three-run home run to right-center. The home run was his ninth of the season, and he increased his RBI total to 26 by driving in a run on an infield single in the eighth, tying Mark Trumbo for the team lead.

Crushing blow: First baseman Chris Davis, who drove in a run with a single in the third inning, removed some suspense from the late innings when he launched a two-run homer off reliever Giovanny Gallegos in the bottom of the seventh. It was his team-leading 11th homer and the 210th of his Orioles career, moving him into sole possession of seventh place on the club’s all-time list, passing Brady Anderson.

Trumbo plates a pair: Trumbo added his 25th and 26th RBIs of the season in the four-run third inning with a two-run double to right field. He has driven in runs in three of his past four games and has scored a run in each of his past four games. He also doubled in the seventh and scored on Davis’ homer.

Hardy’s hitting: J.J. Hardy was batting .194 nine games ago, but he has been stringing together some hits over the past couple of weeks. He singled and doubled, respectively, in his first two at-bats Wednesday night and his 2-for-4 performance raised his average to .220. The double was his 10th hit in his previous 27 at-bats (.370). Though he hasn’t hit for the average he would like, he has delivered some important run-scoring hits and his ratio of one RBI per 10 at-bats is only slightly worse than his career ratio of 8.4.

peter.schmuck@baltsun.com

twitter.com/SchmuckStop