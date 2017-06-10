Chris Tillman, Orioles allow most runs since 2012 in 16-3 loss to Yankees

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman hasn’t been the same since returning from the disabled list this season, and in some ways since shoulder problems first crept up last August, with his slow starts constantly crippling his ability to get deep into games.

On Saturday night in the Bronx, his struggles hit a new low against against New York Yankees as Tillman allowed a career-high nine runs, gave up three homers and was able to record just four outs before he was pulled by manager Buck Showalter in the second inning.

Tillman left the game with the Orioles trailing by nine runs, setting the stage for their worst loss of the season, a humiliating 16-3 defeat at Yankee Stadium. The 16 runs allowed by the Orioles were the most since a 19-6 loss at Minnesota on July 16, 2012.

Saturday marked Tillman’s shortest start in more than three years, when he lasted just one inning on June 5, 2014 against the Texas Rangers. He also lasted 1 1/3 on June 21, 2015.

The Orioles (31-29), who gave up 18 hits, have now lost three in a row and have been outscored 30-6 during that skid.

The most glaring part of Tillman’s recent struggles are his first-inning problems. The Yankees (36-23) scored six runs off Tillman (1-4) in the first inning Saturday, all with two outs in the frame, ambushing him early in the count.

It started three batters into the first with Aaron Judge’s solo homer to left, his major league-leading 19th of the season — off a 1-0 changeup from Tillman.

Tillman allowed the next six batters to reach base, with two runs scoring on Gary Sanchez’s two-run single, which was immediately followed by Didi Gregorius’ two-run homer. No. 9 hitter Chris Carter also added an RBI single.

Five of the six hits off Tillman in the first inning came on the first or second pitch of the at-bat.

Tillman’s first-inning ERA this season is 16.71 (13 earned runs in seven innings) — all of those runs have come in his past four starts — and opponents are batting .444 (16-for-36) against him in the opening frame.

After issuing back-to-back walks with one out in the second, Tillman allowed a three-run homer to Starlin Castro and was then pulled from the game.

Tillman’s season ERA is now 8.01, a mark that balloons to 12.60 over his past four starts. Also, after not allowing a home run in his first four starts, he has allowed seven over his past three, including a pair of three-homer games.

Judge with a harsh ruling: Judge’s first-inning homer, a rocket into the left-field stands, was hit with an exit velocity of 121.1 mph, according to Statcast, making it the hardest-hit ball this season.

The Yankees rookie now has hit each of the four hardest-hit balls this season, including a 119.4 mph home run he hit off Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman on April 28 at Yankee Stadium.

Orioles looking for arm: Since the bullpen had to account for 6 2/3 innings Saturday, the Orioles might have to add a fresh reliever for Sunday’s game.

It won’t be easy because of the early turnaround, but right-hander Stefan Crichton threw 44 pitches pitching for a second straight day.

Crichton allowed three runs — all of those coming on Matt Holliday’s fourth-inning homer — over two innings. Over the past two nights, Crichton has allowed five runs over 3 1/3 innings.

Right-hander Edwin Jackson allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings and right-hander Mike Wright surrendered a two-run homer to Sanchez in the eighth.

Severino locks up Orioles: The Orioles managed just one hit in their first six innings against Yankees right-hander Luis Severino.

Severino did not allow a hit until rookie Trey Mancini’s one-out single in the fifth. He retired the first 12 batters he faced and didn’t allow a base runner until he issued a leadoff walk to Mark Trumbo in the fifth.

The Orioles’ only run off Severino came on Chris Davis’ solo homer run in the seventh inning, his team-high 14th of the season.

Those were the only two hits that the Orioles recorded against Severino over seven innings. Mainly relying on his four-seam fastball and slider, Severino struck out eight.

The Orioles' only other runs were on a solo shot by Joey Rickard in the eighth and an RBI single by Caleb Joseph in the ninth.

