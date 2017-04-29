Ubaldo Jimenez struggles again, Orioles fall 12-4 to Yankees

The Orioles came to Yankee Stadium with a one-game division lead over the resurgent New York Yankees. But after two meetings in the Bronx this weekend, the Orioles have been knocked off their first-place perch in the American League East while being delivered a pair of numbing road losses.

The Orioles (14-8) dropped the second game of their three-game series with the Yankees, 12-4, losing their first series this season after winning six and splitting one of their first seven series.

The Yankees (15-7) chased right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez from the game in the fourth inning, in part because of a two homers by left fielder Brett Gardner as the Yankees ran out to a 7-0 lead.

The Orioles allowed their two highest run totals this season on consecutive days, yielding 26 runs combined Friday and Saturday.

The weather in New York is getting warm, so balls are starting to fly out of Yankee Stadium. Over the first two games of the series, the Yankees hit nine homers.

Yankees catcher Austin Romine -- only in the starting lineup because budding star Gary Sanchez injured his biceps in the teams' last meeting at Camden Yards early this month – drove in five runs on the day, including a two-run homer off left-hander Vidal Nuno in the sixth.

The Orioles have dropped three of their past four games. After blowing an eight-run, sixth-inning lead in the series-opening 14-11 extra-inning loss, the Orioles have been outscored, 25-6, by the Yankees since the sixth inning of Friday’s game.

The Orioles scored two runs in the sixth on a throwing error by Yankees third baseman Chase Headley that scored Manny Machado and a bases-loaded wild pitch by Yankees starter Michael Pineda that scored Mark Trumbo.

They added two more in the ninth on Caleb Joseph's two-run homer. (More on that later.)

Jimenez struggles

Jimenez, who hasn’t been able to get out of fourth inning in back-to-back starts, struggled with his control again. But it was the two homers he allowed to Gardner that set the tone for the Yankees.

Gardner, who entered the game hitting .188 with no homers and no RBIs in his first 18 games, took Jimenez deep on the second pitch he saw, a 1-0 88 mph fastball that he parked in the short porch in right field. In his second at-bat, the following inning, Gardner hit a 1-0 elevated sinker into the Yankees bullpen in right-center field for a three-run homer to give the Yankees a 5-0 lead.

Jimenez needed just seven pitches to get through the third, but ran into trouble again in the fourth, allowing a two-run single to Romine that ended his day.

All three batters Jimenez put on with walks ended up scoring, including two that scored on Gardner’s two-run homer.

Ultimately, Jimenez’s fastball and sinker were both flat. Combine that with his wildness and the Yankees could pick and choose which pitches to hit.

Jimenez was charged with seven runs (six earned) -- both season highs. Take away a 7 2/3-inning scoreless start at the Cincinnati Reds on April 19 and Jimenez has a 11.15 ERA in his other four starts, all against AL East competition.

Long relievers crumble

The Orioles spent the offseason concentrating on building pitching depth to serve as rotation and bullpen relief. But two left-handers who the organization has pinned to lean on for those roles were roughed up for a second straight game.

In Friday’s loss, Nuno yielded a grand slam to Jacoby Ellsbury that fueled the Yankees' comeback. Left-hander Jayson Aquino, whose strong spring training propelled him up the list of reserve pitchers, gave up the game-winning homer to Matt Holliday in the 10th on Friday.

Both pitchers were back in the game Saturday to provide length, but couldn’t stop the bleeding. Nuno yielded Romine’s two-run homer in the sixth and Aquino allowed a two-run homer to rookie slugger Aaron Judge.

Machado robbed by Headley

Machado is usually the one taking away hits at third base – in fact, the play commonly regarded as the best defensive play of his career took place at Yankee Stadium. But on Saturday, it was Machado who was robbed.

The Orioles had runners at first and second with one out in the third when Machado scorched a line drive down the third base line, coming off the bat at an exit velocity of 108.1 mph – the Orioles’ hardest-hit ball of the game. But Headley, the Yankees third baseman, made a lunging snare of Machado’s liner.

The Orioles ended up stranding both base runners after Chris Davis grounded out to first to end the inning.

Joseph ends RBI drought

The stars aligned again for Joseph to end his RBI drought in the sixth, but he struck out with runners on second and third to end the inning.

Joseph finally ended his dubious streak in the ninth Saturday, hitting a two-run homer into the Orioles bullpen off Yankees left-hander Tommy Layne.