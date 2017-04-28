Orioles blow eight-run lead, lose 14-11 in 10 innings to Yankees

The Orioles' bats came alive at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, and thanks to resurgent nights from slumping sluggers Manny Machado and Mark Trumbo, they took a seemingly comfortable seven-run lead into the seventh-inning stretch.

The usually dependable Orioles bullpen couldn’t hold that cushion, leaking in the later innings in a game that quickly went from rout to redux as the .

Jacoby Ellsbury hit a grand slam off lefty long man Vidal Nuno, forcing the Orioles’ late-inning relievers into a game in which they should have only been spectators. Interim closer Brad Brach allowed three runs in the ninth – the first runs he has allowed this season -- including a two-run homer by Starlin Castro that tied the game at 11 and woke up Yankees fans who were quiet for most of the night.

In the 10th, the Orioles had little choice but to turn to left-hander Jayson Aquino – who by no means expected to be in the game in extra innings – and he was clearly unsettled. He walked the first two batters of the frame before serving up a game-winning three-run homer to Matt Holliday, who crushed the first pitch he saw into the Yankees bullpen to deliver a gut-wrenching loss to the Orioles.

As Orioles players slowly walked off the field as Holliday rounded the bases, they faced the task of regrouping quickly for a day game about 14 hours later with a bullpen that was beaten and decimated.

The Yankees (14-7) made it a game in the seventh when Jacoby Ellsbury hit a grand slam off Nuno, who let three of the four batters he faced reach base.

Nuno entered the game after starter Kevin Gausman allowed a leadoff single to open the seventh with the Orioles up 11-4.

Nuno retired Brett Gardner on a flyout to center, but yielded a double to Chase Headley and walked Holliday to load the bases.

Ellsbury then took a 2-1 pitch from Nuno into the right-field stands for a grand slam to make it 11-8. One of those runs was charged to Gausman.

Machado and Trumbo break out

In a game that included seven homers, Machado and Trumbo each barreled up a ball with authoritative swings that seemingly unleashed their pent-up frustrations of the opening month, sending souvenirs into the Yankee Stadium bleachers.

Machado, who entered the night hitting just .186 (11-for-59) over his previous 16 games, had hits in each of his first three at-bats. That included a monster solo home run to center field in the fifth inning off Yankees starter CC Sabathia that sailed over Monument Park by about 80 feet, hitting the bottom of the center-field concourse.

In the following inning, Trumbo parked a Bryan Mitchell pitch about 10 rows beyond the Orioles bullpen in left field for his fourth career grand slam.

Machado’s solo homer was estimated to have traveled 470 feet, which in the longest this season, according to Statcast. He drove in three runs on the night, including a two-run double into the right-center-field gap in the third.

Trumbo, the reigning major league home run king who was hitless in his 25 at-bats before a fifth-inning single ended that streak, hit his first homer in 20 games. His only previous homer this season came on Opening Day. Friday's blast that went an estimated 459 feet.

Catcher Welington Castillo also hit a two-run shot in the fourth for the Orioles (14-7), his first of the season.

After going through a span in which they scored three or fewer runs in six of nine games, the Orioles offense took control early of Friday’s game, which featured the top two teams in the American League East standings.

Gausman can’t build on strong start

Despite a rocky start to the season, Gausman brought an impressive track record against the Yankees to the Bronx – 6-3, 2.24 ERA in 18 career appearances. He held the Yankees two just two hits over four scoreless innings before falling victim during Friday night’s power display.

Three of the five runs Gausman allowed came on a pair of homers by Herculean rookie Aaron Judge, who hit a solo homer in the fifth and then blasted a two-run shot in the sixth.

Gausman lasted one batter into the seventh inning, allowing five runs on eight hits through six-plus innings. His ERA remained 7.50.

Rickard getting back in the act

Outfielder Joey Rickard made his impact felt immediately in his first game back off the disabled list, reaching safely three times.

Rickard showed his speed with a pair of infield singles, including one on a bunt he dropped down the first base line, and drew a walk.

Rickard was hitless in six at-bats before going on the DL.

Bullpen can’t back it up

It didn’t appear that Brach would get a save opportunity in the middle of the sixth when the Orioles were up 9-1.

But Gausman’s struggles and Nuno’s implosion forced the Orioles’ late-inning arms to be used, with Mychal Givens, Darren O’Day and Brach all having to pitch.

Givens (two-thirds of an inning) and O’Day (one inning) both provided scoreless outings, but Brach – who hadn’t allowed a run in 12 relief innings this seasons – allowed three runs in the ninth.