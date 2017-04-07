Machado, Smith long balls carry Orioles from down four to 6-5 win over Yankees

The Orioles didn’t acquire Seth Smith for his power stroke, but they obviously knew he had a pretty good one.

Lest anyone forget, he was the guy who hit a home run for the Seattle Mariners in each game of a four-game sweep of the Orioles at Safeco Field last season, so no one should've been surprised when he hammered a two-run shot onto the flag court in the seventh Friday night to bring the Orioles from behind in a 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees at Camden Yards.

Smith was brought here because of his solid career on-base percentage, which is why he has been in the leadoff spot in the two games he started so far. He has responded with three extra-base hits in his first eight Orioles at-bats, two of them accounting for three runs in the series opener against the Yankees (1-3).

Aside from his homer, he doubled in the bottom of the first inning and scored his team’s first run of the game on an opposite-field single by Adam Jones. But the Yankees had built a four-run lead against veteran starter Ubaldo Jimenez before the Orioles offense finally got in gear.

Manny Machado brought them most of the way back with a three-run homer in the fifth to spoil a solid outing by right-hander Luis Severino. Smith came up in the seventh after Jonathan Schoop reached second on a throwing error by third baseman Chase Headley and moved to third on a perfect sacrifice bunt by J.J. Hardy.

Smith worked the count to 2-1 against former Washington Nationals reliever Tyler Clippard (0-1) before hitting a towering fly ball that landed just beyond the railing that tops the out-of-town scoreboard in right field.

Setup reliever Brad Brach and closer Zach Britton did the rest as the Orioles improved to 3-0.

Britton fell awkwardly on his ankle while trying to field a comebacker in the ninth, and was examined by the training staff. But he stayed in the game and notched his second save.

Ubaldo’s rough start: For anyone who came to Oriole Park expecting a new and improved Jimenez, well, the old one showed up instead.

Jimenez struggled from the outset and could not get out of the fifth inning in his 2017 debut, allowing five runs over 4 1/3 innings -- four of them on a pair of long two-run home runs by designated hitter Matt Holliday and power-hitting catcher Gary Sanchez.

The right-hander entered the final year of his Orioles contract after showing signs last September of a more consistent delivery. But Friday night’s performance was more of the on-again, off-again command that has characterized his star-crossed O’s career.

Brett Gardner’s big night: Yankees leadoff man Brett Gardner hit safely in his first three at-bats and scored three runs. He singled, stole second and scored on Holliday’s RBI single in the first, singled ahead of Holliday’s home run in the third and doubled before Sanchez hit a mammoth home run in the fifth.

Drake’s debut: Reliever Oliver Drake, who had to sweat out the final cuts a week ago, relieved Jimenez in the fifth inning and started the sixth. He pitched a total of one inning and allowed a walk and a single before giving way to veteran Darren O’Day.

O’Day’s OK: O’Day was held out of the first two games of the season because of a nasty case of the flu, but he came on to pitch in the sixth inning and faced six batters over 1 1/3 innings. He walked the first batter he faced and allowed a walk and a bloop single in the seventh inning, but did not surrender a run. Left-hander Donnie Hart also made his 2017 regular season debut and finished the seventh to earn the first win of his career.

