Tillman finds strike zone in season debut as Orioles top White Sox, 4-0, for fourth straight win

One of the things Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman learned during his recovery from lingering shoulder problems that dated to August is that he would probably have to prepare differently moving forward, specifically allowing himself more time to get his arm loose before starts.

That was evident Sunday as Tillman made his first start of the season against the Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards, battling through a first inning in which he struggled to locate his fastball. Despite putting himself in a bases-loaded jam in the opening inning and battling through several deep counts, Tillman enjoyed a successful start to his 2017 season, throwing five scoreless innings in the Orioles’ 4-0 win over the White Sox.

The victory gave the Orioles (20-10) their first three-game series sweep of this season and their first of the White Sox (15-15) since taking three in Chicago on Aug. 18-20, 2014. It marked the first time the Orioles swept a three-game series against the White Sox in Baltimore since 1999.

Making his first regular-season start since last year’s American League wild-card game in Toronto, Tillman didn’t throw a strike until his eighth pitch of the afternoon, walking the first two batters he faced. Four batters into the game he loaded the bases with one out, but escaped the jam.

“First inning there, it felt like I never pitched in the big leagues before,” Tillman said, who allowed three hits, walked three and struck out four. “As the game went on, it got better. … For me I feel like all those, the first seven pitches were the same mistakes. It’s kind of an easy adjustment because I wasn’t all over the place. I was making the same mistake over and over. … It was just a small minor difference to get over the plate and make quality pitches.

“I think that first inning is always the tough one. When I got through that [inning] and made some good pitches to get out of it, I felt pretty good with where we were at.”

Tillman quickly realized he wasn’t going to beat the White Sox with his fastball, and he found his footing after going to his off-speed pitches, particularly his curveball and changeup. After issuing a one-out walk to Jose Abreu in the third, Tillman retired eight of the next 10 batters he faced. Tillman had seven three-ball counts in his 93-pitch outing, but none after the third inning.

“It was a real testament to his pitch ability, searching for something he could survive with early where he could get in step a little bit,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Chris has got a lot of weapons. … He’ll tell you I don’t think he really felt good about the command of his fastball for most of his outing, but he and [catcher Francisco Pena] found a way to survive.”

Tillman’s return – which came nearly five weeks into the season – followed four minor league rehabilitation assignments over which he had a 7.16 ERA. He missed all of spring training after shoulder discomfort — which first shelved him for three weeks last August and into September — cropped up in December. He took a platelet-rich plasma injection then, but suffered a setback in his final bullpen session before getting into a spring training game in March, which led to a cortisone injection.

“I think every start the rest of the way is going to be a hurdle,” Tillman said when asked whether he saw Sunday’s start as a hurdle to overcome in his return back from injury. “That’s the way I’ve always kind of looked at it. But on the way back, those hurdles are pretty important. You want to see the progress and sometimes you can get lost in just looking for results and kind of get away from the progress and the hurdles.”

On Sunday, Tillman’s fastball averaged 90 mph, but he settled in by pitching effectively with his off-speed pitches. All nine of his swing-and-misses came on his secondary offerings — his slider, curveball and changeup. All four of Tillman’s strikeouts were swinging, three of them coming to open innings. He struck out Leury Garcia to open the third on a changeup, then got Cody Asche to swing through a curveball to open the fourth and then struck out Garcia again with a slider in the fifth.

“You could see he was trying to rush a little like he was a little pumped up,” Pena said. "It’s the first time in a while that he has pitched in front of a big crowd like this. I think that he started using his curveball a little bit more and using all his pitches as well. When he started using his curveball and getting through his pitches, his fastball command was much better, his slider was better, and at the end he started using his changeup a little bit more. He did a good job.”

Orioles find holes vs. Quintana: White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana had his share of control problems early, but he also was the victim of some well-placed Orioles hits.

“I lost my command in the second inning, especially with my fastball” Quintana said. “Sometimes that happens. … A couple of base hits were lucky.”

Both walks Quintana issued in the first inning — back-to-back passes to Adam Jones and Manny Machado — came around to score. After those walks, the Orioles loaded the bases when an out call at first base on Mark Trumbo was overturned after after an Orioles challenge.

Chris Davis drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly to right, and Trey Mancini gave the Orioles a 2-0 lead with an RBI single to right.

Quintana landed in trouble in the second thanks in part to a pair of seeing-eye bloop single. With Pena on first after a leadoff single, Joey Rickard looped a single inside the left-field foul line and then Jones hit a bloop single just inside the right-field foul line for an RBI single. Machado then followed with another RBI single to put the Orioles up 4-0.