Orioles trade starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo to Seattle for outfielder Seth Smith.

The Orioles have traded starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo to the Seattle Mariners for veteran outfielder Seth Smith, the team announced Friday.

Throughout this offseason, Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette has said publicly that he liked the starting pitching depth the club potentially possessed entering spring training.

But with six candidates for a five-man rotation – and the fact that significant salary was being invested in three veteran arms entering the final year of guaranteed deals – there was no question Duquette would listen if a solid trade offer came along.

And with the Orioles focused on upgrading their corner outfield – preferably a left-handed bat -- the opportunity to acquire Smith for right-hander Gallardo and cash considerations was a move the Orioles were willing to make.

In acquiring Smith, the Orioles get a career .261/.344/.447 hitter who hits right-handed pitching exceptionally well – he owns a .272/.355/.472 hitting line against right-handers. He also gives the club a component they lack in terms of drawing walks and working at bats.

"Seth Smith is a veteran leader, good on-base man and proven hitter,” Duquette said in a text message. “We look forward to his contributions to the 2017 Orioles."

The move also provides added payroll flexibility. Even though the Orioles included money in the deal, it will save the club $4 million in payroll -- according to an industry source -- which could potentially allow the team to make another acquisition this offseason.

The Orioles signed Gallardo to a restructured two-year deal guaranteeing him $22 million last spring training after an initial agreement was squashed because of the team’s concerns about Gallardo’s shoulder that emerged in the club's physical exam.

The Orioles still owed Gallardo $13 million – an $11 million base salary for 2017 and a $2 million buyout for a $13 million club option for 2018. Smith, who is in the final year of a three-year, $19.75 million deal, will make $7 million this upcoming season before becoming a free agent.

Gallardo’s one season in Baltimore was a disappointment. His diminished velocity was a storyline during spring training and he landed on the disabled list with a shoulder injury just four starts into the regular season. He remained on the DL for nearly two months, and posted a 5.13 ERA in 19 starts upon his return.

