Orioles trade Parker Bridwell to Angels, outright Jason Garcia back to Double-A Bowie

CINCINNATI – The Orioles kept one recently designated pitcher in the organization and dealt another away Monday as part of the club’s continuing roster shuffle.

Right-hander Jason Garcia, who was designated for assignment when the club acquired right-hander Damien Magnifico in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, cleared outright waivers and was outrighted back to Double-A Bowie.

Later on Monday, the Orioles completed a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, sending right-hander Parker Bridwell to the Angels for a player to be named or cash considerations. Bridwell had been designated to create roster space for Friday trade acquisition Paul Fry.

Garcia and Bridwell were highly regarded not long ago, but neither has shown he’s major league-ready.

The Orioles went to extreme measures to keep Garcia, the team’s Rule 5 pick in 2015, stashing him in the back of their bullpen for the first five weeks of the season before he landed on the disabled list. Garcia, 24, was still able to fulfill his Rule 5 qualifications – picks must be on the major league roster for 90 days –but has been unsteady since then pitching out of the Double-A Bowie rotation.

Garcia made just one start at Bowie before he was designated, allowing five runs – four earned – over 3 1/3 innings.

Bridwell, 25, struggled with inconsistency for most of his career but seemed to reinvent himself as a reliever, posting a 3.87 ERA last year in a season he spent at mostly Double-A Bowie. He struggled early this season at Triple-A Norfolk, allowing eight runs – including three home runs – over four relief innings.

