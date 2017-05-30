Orioles third baseman Manny Machado struggling to build momentum

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado began showing signs of breaking out of his early-season funk over the weekend in Houston, hitting three doubles in the first two games at Minute Maid Park.

But like other times this season, Machado has struggled to sustain that type of momentum.

Since those two games in Houston, Machado has gone 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts. In the Orioles’ 8-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, Machado was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.

After Tuesday’s game, Showalter didn’t want to single out Machado, but he acknowledged that the club has to figure out a way to get the team’s All-Star third baseman back on track.

“We've got to figure that out,” Showalter said. “He does, we do. It's not just him. I know it's a topic because of the level he's spoiled us with and it should be. It's not that easy just to say, 'OK, there's a single to right and now everything's fine. There's a bloop hit and everything's fine.'

“It’s not a short process. This is not a quick-fix business. It’s a quick fix somewhere else in the batting order or he’s hitting left-handed. All of those things are very short term, but it’s a long-term thing that you’ve got to figure your way through and everybody faces it, whether you’re 24 or 34. You go through it.”

Machado’s average is .210, which is his lowest this season since his average dipped to .188 after an 0-for-4 game April 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays. At that point in the season, Machado had just 85 plate appearances.

He has just seven multihit games this year through 50 games – he had 19 at this point last year – and still has not posted consecutive multihit games, something he did nine times through his first 50 games last season.

