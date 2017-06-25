Orioles' tactics suggest a team that knows something has to change to turn things around

Saturday’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays felt different for the Orioles — and not just because it was a crisp, well-played game on their part.

For the first time since things started going sideways for them a few weeks ago, it seemed like their play was openly acknowledging that they need to do something different to turn things around.

They bunted, both for base hits and for sacrifice purposes. Even Manny Machado did it. They capitalized on early scoring opportunities. And they created outs for their pitching staff.

Some of that has been there through a stretch where they have fallen from the high perch of their 22-10 start. But the Orioles are a different team now. On Saturday, they played like they knew they weren’t the Orioles of years past.

Power is always a part of their game, as their three home runs Saturday attest to, but it’s no longer their forte. They entered the day with the seventh-most home runs in the majors, and though they have six players with at least 10 home runs, no one on the club is in the league’s top 30 in that category. Down years and injuries for the trio of Chris Davis, Manny Machado and Mark Trumbo have sapped some of the teeth from their power attack.

So, the Orioles set out to create their own scoring chances Saturday, via bunts, situational hitting and everything else, and did that. They’ll never be a small-ball team. Paul Janish’s sacrifice bunt was their fifth of the year, tied for fewest in the game. They’re also last in stolen bases with 16, though that’s not likely to change.

But as the club with the best average with runners in scoring position in the American League and the second-fewest such chances in the AL, there’s some merit to the idea that the Orioles need to improve at some of the effective, if not popular, ways to produce offense aside from relying on power.

Every run counts when you’re trying to stabilize your pitching staff. That the Orioles were able to add them throughout the game and give manager Buck Showalter occasion to deploy his bullpen for a win Saturday instead of a win Sunday was because of their redirected offensive energy.

Showalter is always quick to caution that one game doesn’t change anything in the grand scheme of things. He's also known to keep things steady through crises real and perceived. But if the Orioles build on Saturday’s new mindset and have it stick, it could change their outlook dramatically.

