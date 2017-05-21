Orioles strike out 12 times against Marco Estrada in 3-1 loss to Blue Jays in series finale

The Orioles had a chance to complete a three-game sweep of the last-place Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, but Jays right-hander Marco Estrada clearly had other ideas.

Estrada pitched a very strong 7 2/3 innings and tied a career high with 12 strikeouts on the way to a 3-1 victory before an announced 36,632 at Oriole Park.

The O’s managed just five hits off Estrada and scored their only run in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Adam Jones, who had three of those hits. They had seven hits in all, including two each by Trey Mancini and Mark Trumbo.

Not that the Jays did much against Orioles starter Wade Miley, who suffered one of the hardest of hard-luck losses. He pitched seven innings and did not allow an earned run, but an error by Jonathan Schoop with two outs in the first inning kept the door open long enough for the Jays to score three times on a home run by second baseman Devin Travis.

Manny Machado was hit on the hand by reliever Joe Smith in the bottom of the eighth but remained in the game.

The defense rests: The Orioles made three errors in their previous five games, but they matched that number in the first five innings on Sunday and one of those was very costly. Schoop had trouble corralling a routine grounder that would have ended the first inning and the misplay led to three runs.

Kendrys Morales was safe at first on the play and Justin Smoak followed with a soft single to right before Travis launched the first pitch he saw from Miley into the left-field bleachers for only his second home run of the year.

The Orioles entered the game ranked sixth in the majors in fewest errors, but they fell to 11th – at least temporarily – when Machado made a fielding error in the fifth.

Jones ties Palmeiro: When Jones homered off Estrada in the fourth inning, it was his 124th home run at Oriole Park, tying him with Rafael Palmeiro for the most by any player in the history of the ballpark.

It also was Jones seventh of the season and the 232nd of his career.

New thunder: Over the course of this past week, the Orioles have allowed eight home runs to players who entered the week with two or fewer home runs this season.

That’s not to say that some of those players were not home run hitters. Five of those homers came from Tigers slugger Victor Martinez and injured outfielder J.D. Martinez, who came off a long stint on the disabled list to begin his season just four days before hitting three homers in the series against the Orioles.

The O’s also got four home runs from players who started the week with two or fewer homers – three from Welington Castillo and one from J.J. Hardy.